Global Sputtering Targets and Sputtered Films Market (2021 to 2026) - Featuring Daido Steel, Furuya Metal and Heraeus Materials Technology Among Others

The global market for sputtering targets and sputtered films should grow from $3.4 billion in 2021 to $4.6 billion by 2026 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9% for the period of 2021-2026.
The Asia-Pacific sputtering targets and sputtered films market should grow from $2.2 billion in 2021 to $3.0 billion by 2026 with a CAGR of 6.8% for the period of 2021-2026.
The North American sputtering targets and sputtered films market should grow from $655.6 million in 2021 to $801.2 million by 2026 with a CAGR of 4.1% for the period of 2021-2026.
Report Scope
This report will cover all the sputtering targets and sputtered films material types that are actively being consumed in various applications. A separate section titled "Market Dynamics" includes detailed descriptions of the recent drivers and restraints in the sputtering targets and sputtered films.
The report includes a separate section highlighting the impact of COVID-19 on sputtering targets and sputtered films at the global level. The section will include the COVID-19 impact on supply and demand of sputtering targets and sputtered films, price impacts and various strategic decisions taken by governments to boost the market.
The market size and estimations are provided in terms of value ($ millions), using 2020 as base year. The market forecast will be given from 2021 to 2026. Market sizes at the regional and country levels are also covered. The impact of COVID-19 was also considered when deriving the market estimations. For companies reporting their revenue in U.S. dollars, the revenues are taken from their annual reports. For companies reporting their revenue in other currencies, the average annual currency conversion rate is used for the particular year to convert the revenue into U.S. dollars.
In terms of material type, sputtering targets and sputtered films are segmented into:
- Metals and pure elements.
- Oxides.
- Alloys and intermetallics.
- Others.
In terms of application, the sputtering targets and sputtered films are segmented into:
- Microelectronics.
- Data storage media.
- Advanced displays.
- Mechanical/chemical devices.
- Energy devices.
- Optical coatings.
- Others.
The Report Includes:
- 96 data tables and 42 additional tables.
- An overview of the global markets and technologies for sputtering targets and sputtered films
- Estimation of the market size and analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2020, estimates for 2021, with projection of CAGR through 2026
- Analysis of new opportunities, challenges, and technological changes within the industry and highlights of the market potential for sputtering targets and sputtered films by material type, application and region
- Details of the milestones in the history of the sputtering process and recent events; latest developments in the sputtering process, and discussion on the impact of nanotechnology on sputtering targets and sputtered films industry
- Description of multi-station sputtering and cleaning system, roll-to-roll sputtering with in-situ annealing and other production methods
- Detailed analysis of the current market trends and forecast, relevant R&D activities and discussion of regulatory elements that are affecting the future marketplace
- Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of events like mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and other key market strategies
- Company profiles of major players in the market, including Corning Precision Materials Co. Ltd., Daido Steel, Furuya Metal, Hitachi Metals, Honeywell Electronic Materials, and Kobe Steel.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Technology Background
- Sputtering Targets and Sputtered Films
- General Description
- Thick and Thin Films
- Cost Factor and Manufacturing Processes
- Thick Film Technologies
- Thin, Nano and Ultrathin Film Technologies
- Milestones in the History of the Sputtering Process and Recent Events
- Latest Developments in the Sputtering Process
- Hybrid-Filtered Arc-Magnetron Sputtering
- Deep Oscillation Magnetron Sputtering
- Pulsed Hybrid Reactive Magnetron Sputtering
- Sputtering Target Types
- Target Shapes
- Target sizes
- Latest Technological Developments
- Loose Granular Sputtering Target
- Fine-grained Copper Targets with Complex Geometry
- Target Materials and Applications
- Latest Significant Trends
- Sputtering Targets for high-efficiency CIGS Solar Cells
- Oxide Semiconductor Targets for Displays
- Rare Earth Targets
- Targets for Perpendicular Magnetic Recording
- Production Methods
- Latest Technological Developments, 2016 to Present
- Process of Refurbishing a Spent Planar Sputtering Target
- Manufacturing Method for Copper Alloy Sputtering Target
- Frictionless Forging of Aluminum Alloy Targets
- Other Relevant R&D Activities
Chapter 4 Market Overview
- Introduction
- Market Dynamics
- Drivers
- Restraints
Chapter 5 Strategic Management Insights
- Value Chain Analysis
- Porter's Five Forces Analysis
- Threats from New Entrants
- Degree of Competition
- Threats from Substitutes
- Bargaining Power of Suppliers
- Bargaining Power of Buyers
- COVID-19 Impact
- Introduction
- Impact on Demand
- Impact on Supply
- Price Impact
- Conclusion
Chapter 6 Key Insights
- Overview
- Honeywell Electronic Materials
- Hitachi Metals
- JX Nippon Mining & Metals
- Kobe Steel
- MATERION
Chapter 7 Sputtering Targets and Sputtered Films by Material Type
- Overview
Chapter 8 Sputtering Targets and Sputtered Films by Application
- Overview
- Current and Emerging Applications for Sputtering
- Electronics
- Optoelectronics
- Energy
- Optical Coatings
- Mechanical/Chemical
- Life Sciences
- Sensors and Instrumentation
- Other Sectors
- Application Split
- Electronics
- Current Market Summary
- Market Growth Trends
- Optoelectronics
- Current Market Summary
- Market Growth Trends
- Energy
- Current Market Summary
- Market Growth Trends
- Optical Coatings
- Current Market Summary
- Market Growth Trends
- Mechanical/Chemical
- Current Market Summary
- Market Growth Trends
- Life Sciences and Others
- Current Market Summary
- Market Growth Trends
Chapter 9 Sputtering Targets and Sputtered Films by Region
Chapter 10 Company Profiles
- Competitive Landscape
- Leading Manufacturers of Sputtering Targets
- Company Profiles
- Ametek Specialty Metal Products
- Corning Precision Materials Co. Ltd.
- Daido Steel
- Furuya Metal
- Heraeus Materials Technology
- Hitachi Metals
- Honeywell Electronic Materials
- JX Nippon Mining & Metals
- Kobe Steel
- Materion
- Other Companies
- Matsuda Sangyo
- Mitsubishi Materials Corp.
- Mitsui Mining & Smelting
- Plansee
- Praxair
- Singulus Technologies
- Soleras Advanced Coatings
- Sumitomo Chemical
- Sumitomo Metal Mining
- Tanaka Kikinzoku
- Toshiba Materials
- Tosoh
- Ulvac
- Umicore
- Other Industry Players
Chapter 11 Patent Analysis
- Introduction
- Summary of Recently Awarded Patents
Chapter 12 Appendix: Acronyms
