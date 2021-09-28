Global Warming Solutions Inc. provides update on the status of it's sodium-ion battery technology

Temecula, CA, Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Warming Solutions, Inc., (OTC MARKETS: “GWSO”), a worldwide developer of technologies that help mitigate Global Warming and its effects on our planet announces that they are in the final stages of developing their first patented / prototype Sodium-Ion Battery (International Application Number PCT/US21/24546) which they expect to have in November of this year.

Michael Pollastro, President of GWSO stated, "Upon the completion of our prototype battery we will be able to demonstrate the effectiveness of our uniquely positioned patent."

Sodium-Ion batteries consist of a cathode based upon a sodium-containing material and a liquid electrolyte containing disassociated sodium salts in polar protic or aprotic solvents. Sodium-Ion batteries have many advantages over competing battery technologies. These are far safer, and utilize readily available and abundant materials versus lithium ion batteries that use very rare and dangerous rare earth materials such as lithium, cobalt, and graphite, in addition to copper and nickel. The greatest advantage of Sodium-Ion batteries is the abundance of available sodium.

“The global battery market size was valued at USD 108.4 billion in 2019 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.1% from 2020 to 2027.” - Grand View Research.

Artem Madatov, Chief Science Officer of GWSO stated: “Assembly has officially begun and we expect to begin testing shortly. This will conclude our prototype.”

Mr. Pollastro also commented, "Once we have assembled and tested the product, it will be transported to our California offices at which point we will investigate full scale manufacturing options.”

To learn more about Global Warming Solutions, Inc. Visit: http://www.gwsogroup.com

Forward-Looking Statements

