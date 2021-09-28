Global antibody drug conjugate market size to surpass USD 18 billion by 2027

Pune, India, Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketStudyReport, worldwide antibody drug conjugate market , valued USD 4.3 billion in 2020, is projected to showcase a CAGR of 23% over 2021-2027 and amass a valuation of USD 18.31 billion by the end of the forecast period.

The report encompasses an individual assessment of the various market segmentations, including technology landscape, application spectrum, and regional scope. It accounts for the factors shaping the growth of each segment, as well as their projected market share and growth rate over the estimated timeframe.

Proceeding further, the study examines the competitive arena of global antibody conjugate industry by profiling the major contenders with a special emphasis on the strategies undertaken by them to help stakeholders in well-informed decisions that turn in strong profits over the forecast timeline.

Request Sample copy of this Report @ https://www.marketstudyreport.com/request-a-sample/4164345/

Increasing prevalence of cancer and burgeoning geriatric population which are at an increased risk of acquiring the disease are catalyzing the market growth. In fact, Global Cancer Observatory claims that 19.3 million cases of cancer were recorded in 2020, with a death toll of approximately 9.96 million. Moreover, the incidence of cancer is estimated to reach 21.9 million by 2025 and 24.6 million by 2030.

For the uninitiated, antibody-drug conjugate is a kind of biopharmaceutical drugs specifically designed as a targeted therapy for cancer treatment. There exists a strong pipeline for these drugs and further technological advancements will continue to present new opportunities for businesses in this domain.

However, fluctuating raw material prices and stringent regulations regarding quality standards may negatively impact industry dynamics over the forecast duration.

Geographical scope overview:

Key regional contributors to global antibody drug conjugate industry are North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Europe. Among these, North America holds leads the industry growth, attributable to the presence of prominent players and high R&D expenditure in the region.

Meanwhile, Asia Pacific market size is anticipated to expand rapidly through 2027 on account of surging number of cancer cases and rising R&D investments.

Competitive landscape summary:

ADC Therapeutics SA, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd., Seagen Inc., Astellas Pharma Inc., Gilead Sciences Inc., Astrazeneca plc, Pfizer Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., and Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. are major companies impacting global antibody drug conjugate industry trends.

To access a sample copy or view this report in detail along with the table of contents, please click the link below:

https://www.marketstudyreport.com/reports/global-antibody-drug-conjugate-market-size-research

Industry players are focusing on product development and commercialization agreement/partnership deals with regulatory authorities and other firms to broaden their product portfolio and subsequently amplify profits. Moreover, they are also undertaking mergers & acquisitions to significantly expand their presence.

Global Antibody Drug Conjugate Market Technology Landscape (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

Linker less

Cleavable Linker

Non-cleavable Linker

Global Antibody Drug Conjugate Market Application Spectrum (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

Multiple Myeloma

Blood Cancer

Breast Cancer

Urothelial Cancer & Bladder Cancer

Others





Global Antibody Drug Conjugate Market Geographical Bifurcation (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Spain

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

India

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific





Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of the World

Global Antibody Drug Conjugate Market Company Profiles (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

ADC Therapeutics SA

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd.

Seagen Inc.

Astellas Pharma Inc.

Gilead Sciences Inc.

Astrazeneca plc

Pfizer Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Antibody Drug Conjugate Market , by Region, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Antibody Drug Conjugate Market , by Technology, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Antibody Drug Conjugate Market , by Application, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Antibody Drug Conjugate Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Antibody Drug Conjugate Market Dynamics

3.1. Antibody Drug Conjugate Market Impact Analysis (2019-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.1.1. Growing Geriatric Population Base

3.1.1.2. Increasing Incidence and Prevalence of Cancer

3.1.2. Market Restraint

3.1.2.1. High Manufacturing Cost of Antibody-Drug Conjugates and Challenges in Downstream Processing of ADCs

3.1.2.2. Stringent Reimbursement Policies for ADCs

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

3.1.3.1. Presence of Strong Product Pipeline

Chapter 4. Global Antibody Drug Conjugate Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter's 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter's 5 Force Model (2018-2027)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Antibody Drug Conjugate Market, by Technology

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Antibody Drug Conjugate Market by Technology, Performance - Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Antibody Drug Conjugate Market Estimates & Forecasts by Technology 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

5.4. Antibody Drug Conjugate Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Cleavable Linker

5.4.2. Non-cleavable Linker

5.4.3. Linker less

Chapter 6. Global Antibody Drug Conjugate Market, by Application

a. Market Snapshot

6.1. Global Antibody Drug Conjugate Market by Application, Performance - Potential Analysis

6.2. Global Antibody Drug Conjugate Market Estimates & Forecasts by Application 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

6.3. Antibody Drug Conjugate Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.3.1. Blood Cancer

6.3.2. Multiple Myeloma

6.3.3. Breast Cancer

6.3.4. Urothelial Cancer & Bladder Cancer

6.3.5. Others

Chapter 7. Global Antibody Drug Conjugate Market, Regional Analysis

Related Report:

Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market Size, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Regional Outlook, Application Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2021 - 2027

The connected drug delivery devices market is expected to grow significantly by 2027 on account of technological advances in the sector. In addition, rising incidences of chronic diseases around the globe are expected to further fuel market demand over the forecast period. Surging preference for home-based patient care among patients who require regular therapy has boosted industry expansion in recent years. Moreover, enhanced efficacy of connected drug delivery devices compared to manual devices has augmented market adoption. Key industry players have implemented lucrative techniques to tap into emerging marketplaces through product launches, collaborations, mergers, and acquisitions, which has had a favorable impact on market dynamics. From the regional point of view, the Latin America connected drug delivery devices market accounted for nearly 9.9% of the overall industry revenue in 2020. Meanwhile, the Middle East & Africa connected drug delivery devices market is projected to exhibit robust growth through 2027, progressing at a CAGR of more than 35.9% over the study timeframe.

Global Research antibody Market Size study with COVID-19 impact and Regional Forecasts 2020-2027

Global Research antibody Market to reach USD 17.02 Billion by 2027. Global Research antibody Market is valued approximately USD 10.52 Billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.20% over the forecast period 2020-2027. The antibody is also named as immunoglobulin which is a protein that produced by plasma cells in response to certain antigens. The antibodies have wide range of application in therapeutics as well as for diagnostic purpose for several indications which includes inflammatory & infectious diseases, autoimmune disorder and cancer etc. The global spread of COVID-19 significantly drives the growth of research antibody market due to the higher demand of COVID-19 antibody detection kits. The COVID-19 antibody detection kits play essential role in determining the infected person. It is specially designed for the detection & diagnosis of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) IgM/IgG antibodies in human serum, plasma, or blood.

About US:

Market Study Report is a hub for market intelligence products and services.

We streamline the purchase of your market research reports and services through a single integrated platform by bringing all the major publishers and their services at one place.

Our customers partner with Market Study Report to ease their search and evaluation of market intelligence products and services and in turn focus on their company's core activities.

If you are looking for research reports on global or regional markets, competitive information, emerging markets and trends or just looking to stay on top of the curve then Market Study Report. is the platform that can help you in achieving any of these objectives.