Armis and Gigamon Team Up to Safeguard Unmanaged and IoT Devices Against Rising Cloud Threats

PALO ALTO, Calif. and SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading agentless device security platform provider Armis , and cloud visibility and analytics pioneer Gigamon , today announced a joint solution that enables organizations to reduce business risk and increase security through real-time and continuous protection for managed, unmanaged, and IoT devices.



While agent-based security approaches may effectively protect many critical assets on traditional networks, these approaches do little to secure unmanaged, IoT, OT, and medical devices, which are inherently more vulnerable due to a lack of robust security and patching difficulties. As a result, agentless IoT devices have become an attractive attack target for cybercriminals, posing a significant and growing security risk as adoption increases.

According to Gartner®, "Application, cloud, data, endpoint, network and infrastructure security technologies must work together to keep ever-changing organizations secure. A dynamic and adaptable architecture is necessary to support end users located anywhere in the world in connecting from any device, accessing resources on-premises and in the cloud."[1] Also, a new forecast from IDC estimates that there will be 41.6 billion connected IoT devices, or “things,” generating 79.4 zettabytes (ZB) of data by 2025, resulting in a widening threat vector that bad actors are keen to exploit as adoption surges.

That’s why today, the Gigamon Visibility and Analytics Fabric™ and the Armis® Agentless Device Security Platform work together to provide full visibility into all traffic across hybrid networks. With Gigamon, organizations are empowered to gain pervasive hybrid cloud visibility, equipping Armis with access to relevant traffic to assure stronger security, compliance, and business continuity.

"As cloud complexity abounds and cyber threats continue to skyrocket across the enterprise, the need for simple, comprehensive device visibility and security has never been more essential to deliver on everyday business objectives,” said Peter Doggart, Chief Strategy Officer at Armis. "With this new joint solution, agentless security meets unmatched cloud visibility, so organizations are better prepared to manage asset inventory, regulate compliance efforts, enhance threat detection, and more.”

“Elastic visibility and analytics for the hybrid cloud are at the forefront of what we do at Gigamon. Now, coupled with Armis’ industry-leading agentless security platform, organizations will be even better prepared to mitigate malicious cyber activity all the way from unmanaged IoT devices to the public cloud,” said Michael Dickman, Chief Product Officer at Gigamon.

With this new joint solution, Armis and Gigamon customers will be better equipped to:

Gain visibility of unmanaged, IoT, OT, and medical devices

Reduce business and compliance risk with continuous, real-time device vulnerability and behavioral risk assessments

Align NetOps and SecOps teams using comprehensive device and network data

Automatically detect and respond to suspicious or malicious device behavior

For more information on the Armis and Gigamon joint solution, please visit: https://www.armis.com/gigamon

About Armis

Armis is the leading unified asset visibility & security platform designed to address the new threat landscape that connected devices create. Fortune 1000 companies trust our real-time and continuous protection to see with full context all managed, unmanaged, and IoT devices, including medical devices (IoMT), operational technology (OT) and industrial control systems (ICS). Armis provides passive and unparalleled cybersecurity asset management, risk management, and automated enforcement. Armis is a privately held company and headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

About Gigamon

Gigamon helps the world’s leading organizations run fast, stay secure and innovate. We provide the industry’s first elastic visibility and analytics fabric, which closes the cloud visibility gap by enabling cloud tools to see the network and network tools to see the cloud. With visibility across their entire hybrid cloud network, organizations can improve customer experience, eliminate security blind spots, and reduce cost and complexity. Gigamon has been awarded over 90 technology patents and enjoys world-class customer satisfaction with more than 4,000 organizations, including over 80 percent of the Fortune 100 and hundreds of government and educational organizations worldwide. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Gigamon operates globally. For the full story on how Gigamon can help you run fast, stay secure and innovate, please visit www.gigamon.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

