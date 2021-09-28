Insights on the Dental Consumables and Prosthetics Global Market to 2026 - Rise in Demand for Cosmetic Dentistry Presents Opportunities

Dublin, Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Markets for Dental Consumables and Prosthetics 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global dental consumables and prosthetics market should reach $36.6 billion by 2026 from $27.5 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9% for the forecast period of 2021 to 2026.

The general dental supplies segment of the global dental consumables and prosthetics market is expected to grow from $9.0 billion in 2021 to $11.4 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 4.7% for the forecast period of 2021 to 2026.

The treatment materials and supplies segment of the global dental consumables and prosthetics market is expected to grow from $3.8 billion in 2021 to $5.6 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.1% for the forecast period of 2021 to 2026.

The report will discuss the dental consumables and prosthetics used in the treatment of dental disease and facial dental surgery, as well as how the market has been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. This report will also highlight the current and future market potential of dental consumables and prosthetics with an analysis of the competitive landscape. Drivers, restraints, opportunities, pricing analyses, prevalence or incidence of dental diseases, and a regulatory scenario assessment will be covered. The report includes market projections for 2026 and market shares for key players.

The Report Includes:

41 tables

An overview of the global markets for dental consumables and prosthetics

Estimation of the market size and analyses of market trends, with data from 2019 to 2020, estimates for 2021 and projection of CAGR through 2026

Quantification of high dental consumables and prosthetics based on product and region, and analysis of market drivers, restraints and other forces impacting the global market

Highlights of the current and future market potential, detailed analysis of the regulatory framework and policies, and information on new technologies and innovations of the industry

Detailed description of structure and history of the dental industry and insights into U.S. dental insurance issues and statistics

Coverage of internal marketing plans based on detailed information about product categories, and uses, and discussion on relation of medical tourism with dental care and how it affects the market

Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of events like mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and other key market strategies and a relevant patent analysis

Company profiles of major players, including 3M Co., DB Orthodontics, Envista, GC Corp., Straumann and Zimmer Biomet Holdings

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Dental Consumables and Prosthetics

New Era of Dental Consumables and Prosthetics

Dental Diseases and Surgery

Overview of the Dental Market

Trends Driving the Adoption of Digital Innovations

Chapter 4 Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Rapid Advancement of Dental Technology

Rise in Geriatric Population and Related Orthodontic Surgeries

Rise in Demand for Dental Care

Increasing Health Expenditures and Disposable Income

Market Restraints

Risks and Complications of Orthodontic Treatment

Common Complications from Braces

Lack of Awareness and Penetration in Developing Countries

Market Opportunities

Rise in Demand for Cosmetic Dentistry

Dental Tourism

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Product Category

General Dental Supplies

Overview

Product Segments

Market Size and Forecast

Market Analysis

Preventive Materials and Supplies

Overview

Description of Procedures

Major Product Segments

Manufacturers and Distributors

Market Size and Forecast

Market Analysis

Treatment Materials and Supplies

Overview

Description of Procedures

Basic Filling Procedures

Endodontic Treatments

Major Product Segments

Manufacturers and Distributors

Market Size and Forecast

Market Analysis

Restorative and Cosmetic Supplies, Materials and Prosthetics

Overview

Descriptions of Procedures

Cosmetic Dentistry and Aging

Impression Materials

Cements and Liners

Dental Implants

Regenerative Products

Bleaching Materials

Veneers and Other Materials

Market Size and Forecast

Market Analysis

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Region

Introduction

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia and New Zealand

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Market Size and Forecast

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Market Size and Forecast

South Africa

GCC Countries

Rest of Middle East and Africa

Chapter 7 Regulatory Environment

U.S. Regulations

Fatigue Testing

Product Recalls

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Asia-Pacific

India

Japan

China

Rest of APAC

Rest of the World

Reimbursement Scenarios

Conclusion

Chapter 8 Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic

Global Analysis of the Impact of COVID-19

Impact of COVID-19 on the Dental Care Market

Changes in Dental Care

Conclusion

Chapter 9 Medical Tourism and Costs

Prices of Devices by Region/Country

United States

Europe

Medical Tourism

Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape

Global Analysis of Company Shares

Key Developments

Mergers and Acquisitions

Agreements, Collaborations and Partnerships

Chapter 11 Company Profiles

3M Co.

Align Technology Inc.

American Orthodontics

Db Orthodontics

Dentsply Sirona

Envista Holdings Corp.

GC Corp.

Henry Schein Orthodontics

Institut Straumann Ag

Patterson Companies Inc.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings

Chapter 12 Appendix: Acronyms

