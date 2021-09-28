New York, Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Apheresis Consumables And Equipment Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06151559/?utm_source=GNW

44 billion in 2020 to $2.71 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.1%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $4.07 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 10.7%.



The apheresis consumables and equipment market consist of sales of apheresis consumables and equipment and related services.Apheresis is a medical technology in which the blood drawn from a donor is separated into its components through plasma exchange, stem cell harvest, photopheresis and low-density lipid removal techniques.



Further, the required components like plasma or platelets are retained and the remaining is passed to the circulation.



The apheresis consumables and equipment market covered in this report is segmented by product into disposables, devices. It is also segmented by technology into centrifugation, membrane filtration; by application into renal disease, neurology, hematology, others and by procedure into photopheresis, plasmapheresis, LDL apheresis, plateletpheresis, leukapheresis, erythrocytapheresis, others.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



Lack of awareness about apheresis consumables and equipment restrains the apheresis consumables and equipment market.Patients in developing countries like Africa and Middle East are unaware of apheresis consumables and equipment and how the device can be advantageous to treat blood disorders and few lack access to the device at the medical facility due to high cost or unavailability.



According to the journal of clinical apheresis, only Nigeria in whole of West Africa use apheresis equipment to collect platelets. Most countries are unaware of the use of apheresis, leading to low demand for apheresis consumables and equipment, hindering the growth of the market.



The cases of blood disorders are on the rise globally, creating a need for blood transfusions.Apheresis Equipment helps to transfuse blood for blood disorders like sickle cell anemia, leukemia and cancer.



According to a report published by Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, 60,300 people in the USA are expected to be diagnosed with leukemia and one person is diagnosed with blood cancer every 3 minutes requiring an immediate blood transfusion.According to the American Society of Hematology, 100,000 American possessed sickle cell Anemia and another 2 million people carry the trait requiring an Apheresis Equipment for blood transfusion.



According to the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), by 2040, 16.3 million new cancer cases are expected to be reported worldwide. Cancer treatment requires at least 8 units of blood per patient per procedure, thus requiring blood component collection and blood transfusion. Thus, such a high prevalence of these blood disorders increases demand for apheresis consumables and equipment.



Companies are developing technologically advanced and automated products that enhance the efficiency of the product (blood).Technologically advanced products like automatic apheresisequipment with continuous flow centrifugation, automated interface system and customized anticoagulant infusion system are being developed and adopted.



The adoption of automated Apheresis equipment has resulted in more efficient and rapid blood separation process. For instance, Companies like Haemonetics Corp has developed automated apheresis equipment NexSys PCS that increases productivity and improves quality and compliance in plasma collection centers.



The countries covered in the market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

