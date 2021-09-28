New York, Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Hospital Acquired Infections Testing Kits Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06151557/?utm_source=GNW

9 billion in 2020 to $1 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.1%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $1.49 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 10.5%.



The hospital-acquired infections testing kits market consists of sales of hospital-acquired infections testing kits, devices and related services. Hospital acquired infections testing kits are used to check the infections associated with pathogens such as vancomycin-resistant enterococci (VRE), methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus (MRSA), multi-resistant gram-negative bacilli, norovirus, and clostridium difficile.



The hospital acquired infections testing kits market covered in this report is segmented by product into instrument & reagents, consumables. It is also segmented by test type into pneumonia infection, urinary tract infection, blood stream associated infection, surgical site infection, MRSA infection, others; by application into drug-resistance testing, disease testing; by pathogen type into viral, bacterial, fungal and by method of treatment into sterilization, chemical, radiation.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



Most of the underdeveloped and developing nations lack proper health insurance that covers essential health services.According to a report by the World Bank and the World Health Organization, more than 50% of the world’s population cannot avail essential health services due to expensive healthcare services that pushes them to poverty.



For instance, 800 million people spend more than 10% of their household budgets on health expenses for themselves, a sick child or other family member and for almost 100 million people these expenses are high enough to push them into extreme poverty. This lack of financially affordable healthcare hinders the market growth for diagnostic services including hospital acquired infection testing.



The market for hospital acquired infections testing kits is regulated by government agencies such as US FDA (Food and Drug Administration) in the USA, and the European Medicines Agency/Committee in European Region.The regulatory body lays down a set of guidelines pertaining to safety, efficiency and efficacy of the instruments that form part of the hospital acquired infection testing kits market.



The manufacturers and service providers must comply with the CBER Regulations that have been published in the first chapter Title 21 of CFR.Part 600 of CFR 21 primarily focuses on the established standards like retention samples conditions, temperature to be maintained during shipment, sterilization of equipment and role and duties of the inspector to inspect the laboratories.



The regulation also allows the manufacturer to report any kind of deviation of their product from their intended purpose.CBER comes under FDA (Food and Drug Administration).



Also, Code of Federal Regulations Title 21, Part 866 states regulations pertaining to immunology and microbiology devices. These devices are used to identify infections caused due to bacteria and various viruses.



The hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) are on the rise, affecting both the inpatients and outpatients.Hospital acquired infections or nosocomial infections are diseases that are acquired in hospitals and medical clinics.



For example, according to the findings by Center for Disease Control and Prevention, around 1.7 million people in the USA acquire hospital-acquired infections caused while being admitted for other health issues and more than 98,000 (around 5%) patients die due to these infections. The increasing incidence of hospital-acquired infections leads to an increase in the demand for hospital acquired infections testing kits.



The diagnostic tests involved in diagnosing HAIs such as flow cytometry, mass spectrometry, near-infrared spectroscopy, nucleic acid-based technologies are advancing in technologies, providing more accurate data.There has been a significant advancement in mass spectrometers, which quantifies known materials, and identifies unknown compounds within a sample.



For instance, SCIEX’s X500 QTOF solves the challenge of contamination and is a compact device that does not compromise on resolution and accuracy. It gives results sooner and allows the operator to make data-driven decisions sooner.



The countries covered in the market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

