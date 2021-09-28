Global Online Tutoring Services Market (2021 to 2028) - Featuring Chegg, iTutorGroup and Varsity Tutors Among Others

Dublin, Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Online Tutoring Services Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Tutoring Type (Structured Tutoring, On-Demand Tutoring), By Course Type, By Duration (Short-term Courses, Long-term Courses), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global online tutoring services market size is expected to reach USD 18.18 billion by 2028, according to a new report by the publisher. The market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 15.6% from 2021 to 2028. Online tutoring refers to the process of tutoring in an online, networked, or virtual environment where learners and tutors are present virtually. It has gained popularity with the ever-increasing use of internet services worldwide. Increased internet data transfer speed has enabled tutors and learners to engage online simultaneously. Furthermore, the rapid adoption of smartphones is one of the significant factors driving the adoption of online teaching services worldwide as it enables learning to take place regardless of the geographic location. For instance, Varsity Tutors, a U.S.-based education company, offers a mobile application for live tutoring and instructions. It provides an expert's assistance from anywhere and lets learners manage their tutoring sessions.



Schools, universities, and other learning institutes have been encouraged to follow distance education and work remotely with their students amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The adoption of distance learning owing to the outbreak of the pandemic has impacted the industry's growth favorably. For instance, in March 2020, Varsity Tutors released a free product called Virtual School Day for students and parents. It offers over 20 hours of live online classes across various subjects for students up to the 12th grade. It also has special sessions for each age group. Thus, online tutoring service providers have positively leveraged the pandemic situation as educational institutes have been closed in many states and countries.



The market has benefitted from the onset of analytical applications to customize tutoring services. For instance, content designers leverage analytical tools to develop content tailored to the requirements of learners. Such content development is fulfilled based on individual students' interests, performances, and subject understanding. For instance, Kaplan, Inc., an American for-profit educational services corporation, provides online customization tools for learners enrolled in test preparation courses. This trend of growing customization in tutoring services is anticipated to trigger market growth owing to the formative assessment features of these services.



Online Tutoring Services Market Report Highlights

The increasing adoption of mobile phones and tablets by students and parents has led to the impulsive growth of mobile learning methods

The increasing deployment of personalized tutoring and live sessions can be attributed to benefits such as better tutor-student engagement

Online tutoring service providers have leveraged the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic as an opportunity to introduce an ideal learning method amid the crisis

Remote access and a convenient medium of learning are the key advantages encouraging students to adopt online tutoring services. Furthermore, the inclusion of the feedback feature in mobile educational apps has enabled students to receive personalized support from the service providers

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Market Segmentation

3.2 Market Definition & Scope

3.3 Market Size and Growth Prospects

3.4 Value Chain Analysis

3.5 Market Dynamics

3.5.1 Market Driver Analysis

3.5.1.1 Emerging trend of personalized tutoring

3.5.1.2 Increasing investments in smart learning methods

3.5.2 Market Restraint Analysis

3.5.2.1 Availability of open-source content

3.6 Penetration & Key Opportunities Mapping

3.7 Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.7.1 Supplier Power

3.7.2 Buyer Power

3.7.3 Substitution Threat

3.7.4 Threat from New Entrant

3.7.5 Competitive Rivalry

3.8 PEST Analysis

3.8.1 Political Landscape

3.8.2 Economic Landscape

3.8.3 Social Landscape

3.8.4 Technology Landscape

3.9 COVID-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 4 Online Tutoring Services Market: Tutoring Type Estimates and Trend Analysis

4.1 Online Tutoring Services Market: Tutoring Type Movement Analysis

4.2 Online Tutoring Services Trends, by Tutoring Type

4.3 Structured Tutoring

4.3.1 Global Structured Online Tutoring Services Market, By Region, 2018 - 2028

4.4 On-Demand Tutoring

4.4.1 Global On-Demand Online Tutoring Services Market, By Region, 2018 - 2028



Chapter 5 Online Tutoring Services Market: Course Type Estimates and Trend Analysis

5.1 Online Tutoring Services Market: Course Type Movement Analysis

5.2 Online Tutoring Services Trends, by Course Type

5.3 Language Courses

5.3.1 Global Language Courses Online Tutoring Services Market, By Region, 2018 - 2028

5.4 Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) Courses

5.4.1 Global STEM Courses Online Tutoring Services Market, By Region, 2018 - 2028

5.5 Others

5.5.1 Global Other Courses Online Tutoring Services Market, By Region, 2018 - 2028



Chapter 6 Online Tutoring Services Market: Duration Estimates and Trend Analysis

6.1 Online Tutoring Services Market: Duration Movement Analysis

6.2 Online Tutoring Services Trends, by Duration

6.3 Short-Term Courses

6.3.1 Global Short-Term Courses Online Tutoring Services Market, By Region, 2018 - 2028

6.4 Long-Term Courses

6.4.1 Global Long-Term Courses Online Tutoring Services Market, By Region, 2018 - 2028



Chapter 7 Online Tutoring Services Market: Regional Estimates and Trend Analysis

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape

8.1 Ambow Education

8.1.1 Company Overview

8.1.2 Financial Performance

8.1.3 Product Benchmarking

8.1.4 Recent Developments

8.2 ArborBridge

8.2.1 Company Overview

8.2.2 Product Benchmarking

8.3 Beijing Magic Ears Technology Co., Ltd

8.3.1 Company Overview

8.3.2 Product Benchmarking

8.4 BYJU'S

8.4.1 Company Overview

8.4.2 Product Benchmarking

8.4.3 Recent Developments

8.5 Chegg Inc.

8.5.1 Company Overview

8.5.2 Financial Performance

8.5.3 Product Benchmarking

8.5.4 Recent Developments

8.6 Club z! Inc.

8.6.1 Company Overview

8.6.2 Product Benchmarking

8.6.3 Recent Development

8.7 iTutorGroup

8.7.1 Company Overview

8.7.2 Product Benchmarking

8.8 Qkids Teacher

8.8.1 Company Overview

8.8.2 Product Benchmarking

8.8.3 Recent Development

8.9 Varsity Tutors

8.9.1 Company Overview

8.9.2 Product Benchmarking

8.9.3 Recent Developments

8.10 Vedantu.com

8.10.1 Company Overview

8.10.2 Product Benchmarking

8.10.3 Recent Development

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ygbkvx