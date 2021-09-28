Global Auto Extended Warranty Market (2021 to 2030) - by Coverage, Distribution Channel, Vehicle Age. Application and Region

Dublin, Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Auto Extended Warranty Market By Coverage, Distribution Channel, Vehicle Age and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



An auto extended warranties begin after the expiration of the manufacturer's warranty, and provide repair for failed products equipped in cars, inclusive of parts and labor. Some auto extended warranties are called Date of Purchase (DOP) contracts that wrap around a manufacturer's warranty, providing services which 'uplift' the manufacturer's warranty. An auto extended warranty is much like insurance products. It is underwritten, often by the same large insurance companies from whom consumers and businesses purchase life and property insurance. The insurers must 'reserve' funds to pay for projected claimable events, such as the failure of cars.



Furthermore, auto extended warranty protection plan is a separate agreement purchase by consumers and are designed to provide additional protection on cars. However, consumers face several challenges while dealing with auto extended warranties. For instance, retailers that do not repair in the store, generally sell auto extended warranties, which are third-party policies. Therefore, though consumer buy the warranties from retailers, another company handles claim processes.



Increased awareness for extended warranty, and rise in number of costly repair bills are the major factors that drive the growth of the global auto extended warranty market. Moreover, decline in sale of cars hamper the growth of the market. Furthermore, innovative services offered by major auto extended warranty players, and rise in demand for extended warranty coverage in automobiles are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market expansion during the forecast period.



The auto extended warranty market is segmented on the basis of coverage, distribution channel, vehicle age, application, and region. By coverage, it is fragmented into powertrain coverage, stated component coverage, and exclusionary coverage. By distribution channel, it is divided into auto dealers/manufacturers and third-party providers. By vehicle age, it is bifurcated into new vehicle and used vehicle. By application, it is categorized into personal and commercial. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



The key players profiled in the auto extended warranty market report are AAA Warranty Services, AmTrust Financial, ASSURANT INC., AXA, CARCHEX, CarShield LLC, Concord Auto Protect, Endurance Warranty Services LLC, Olive, and TATA Motors Limited. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry.



Key Benefits For Stakeholders

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global auto extended warranty system market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Information about key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the global auto extended warranty market size is provided in the report.

Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

The quantitative analysis of the market from 2020 to 2030 is provided to determine the market potential.

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



CHAPTER 3: MARKET LANDSCAPE

3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE

3.2. KEY FINDINGS

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.2.2. Top winning strategies

3.3. PORTER'S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

3.3.1. Bargaining power of suppliers

3.3.2. Threat of new entrants

3.3.3. Threat of substitutes

3.3.4. Competitive rivalry

3.3.5. Bargaining power among buyers

3.4. MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS/TOP PLAYER POSITIONING 2020

3.5. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.6. COVID-19 IMPACT ANALYSIS ON AUTO EXTENDED WARRANTY MARKET

3.6.1. Impact on auto extended warranty market size

3.6.2. Change in end user trends, preferences, and budget impact due to COVID-19

3.6.3. Regulatory framework for solving market challenges faced by auto extended warranty providers

3.6.4. Economic impact on auto extended warranty providers

3.6.5. Key player strategies to tackle negative impact in the industry

3.6.6. Opportunity analysis for companies providing auto extended warranty



CHAPTER 4: AUTO EXTENDED WARRANTY MARKET BY COVERAGE

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. POWERTRAIN COVERAGE

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3. Market share analysis, by country

4.3. STATED COMPONENT COVERAGE

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3. Market share analysis, by country

4.4. EXCLUSIONARY COVERAGE

4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.3. Market share analysis, by country



CHAPTER 5: AUTO EXTENDED WARRANTY MARKET BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

5.1. OVERVIEW

5.2. AUTO DEALERS/MANUFACTURERS

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3. Market share analysis, by country

5.3. THIRD-PARTY PROVIDERS

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3. Market share analysis, by country



CHAPTER 6: AUTO EXTENDED WARRANTY MARKET BY VEHICLE AGE

6.1. OVERVIEW

6.2. NEW VEHICLE

6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.3. Market share analysis, by country

6.3. USED VEHICLE

6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.3. Market share analysis, by country



CHAPTER 7: AUTO EXTENDED WARRANTY MARKET BY APPLICATION

7.1. OVERVIEW

7.2. PERSONAL

7.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

7.2.3. Market share analysis, by country

7.3. COMMERCIAL

7.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

7.3.3. Market share analysis, by country



CHAPTER 8: AUTO EXTENDED WARRANTY MARKET BY REGION



CHAPTER 9: COMPANY PROFILES

9.1. AAA WARRANTY SERVICES

9.1.1. Company overview

9.1.2. Key Executives

9.1.3. Company snapshot

9.1.4. Operating business segments

9.1.5. Product portfolio

9.1.6. Business performance

9.1.7. Key strategic moves and developments

9.2. AMTRUST FINANCIAL

9.2.1. Company overview

9.2.2. Key Executives

9.2.3. Company snapshot

9.2.4. Operating business segments

9.2.5. Product portfolio

9.2.6. Business performance

9.2.7. Key strategic moves and developments

9.3. ASSURANT, INC.

9.3.1. Company overview

9.3.2. Key Executives

9.3.3. Company snapshot

9.3.4. Operating business segments

9.3.5. Product portfolio

9.3.6. Business performance

9.3.7. Key strategic moves and developments

9.4. AXA

9.4.1. Company overview

9.4.2. Key Executives

9.4.3. Company snapshot

9.4.4. Operating business segments

9.4.5. Product portfolio

9.4.6. Business performance

9.4.7. Key strategic moves and developments

9.5. CARCHEX

9.5.1. Company overview

9.5.2. Key Executives

9.5.3. Company snapshot

9.5.4. Operating business segments

9.5.5. Product portfolio

9.5.6. Business performance

9.5.7. Key strategic moves and developments

9.6. CARSHIELD, LLC

9.6.1. Company overview

9.6.2. Key Executives

9.6.3. Company snapshot

9.6.4. Operating business segments

9.6.5. Product portfolio

9.6.6. Business performance

9.6.7. Key strategic moves and developments

9.7. CONCORD AUTO PROTECT

9.7.1. Company overview

9.7.2. Key Executives

9.7.3. Company snapshot

9.7.4. Operating business segments

9.7.5. Product portfolio

9.7.6. Business performance

9.7.7. Key strategic moves and developments

9.8. ENDURANCE WARRANTY SERVICES, LLC

9.8.1. Company overview

9.8.2. Key Executives

9.8.3. Company snapshot

9.8.4. Operating business segments

9.8.5. Product portfolio

9.8.6. Business performance

9.8.7. Key strategic moves and developments

9.9. OLIVE

9.9.1. Company overview

9.9.2. Key Executives

9.9.3. Company snapshot

9.9.4. Operating business segments

9.9.5. Product portfolio

9.9.6. Business performance

9.9.7. Key strategic moves and developments

9.10. TATA MOTORS LIMITED

9.10.1. Company overview

9.10.2. Key Executives

9.10.3. Company snapshot

9.10.4. Operating business segments

9.10.5. Product portfolio

9.10.6. Business performance

9.10.7. Key strategic moves and developments

