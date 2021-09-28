Probe Metals continues to Expand Gold Mineralisation at the Monique Property, Val-d’Or East Project

English French

New results from the 2021 drill program surrounding the Former Monique Mine show good continuity of the gold zones, which are still open along strike and at depth

surrounding the Former Monique Mine show Expansion drilling continues to return impressive results , including 21.8 g/t Au over 2.0 metres, 7.2 g/t Au over 4.1 metres, 6.5 g/t Au over 4.8 metres , 1.9 g/t Au over 10.9 metres, 1.6 g/t Au over 16.0 metres and 1.5 g/t Au over 44.8 metres between surface and 500 metres vertical depth

, including 21.8 g/t Au over 2.0 metres, 7.2 g/t Au over 4.1 metres, 6.5 g/t Au over 4.8 metres 1.6 g/t Au over 16.0 metres and between surface and 500 metres vertical depth Infill drilling results continue to confirm gold mineralization continuity , with highlights of up to 1.3 g/t Au over 35.7 metres and 0.9g/t Au over 54.0m east of the Former Monique open pit , between surface and 100 metres vertical depth

, with highlights of up to east of the Former Monique open pit between surface and 100 metres vertical depth Three drills active on the Val-d’Or East Project – Drill program increased from 30,000 to 45,000 metres

TORONTO, Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Probe Metals Inc. (TSX-V: PRB) (OTCQB: PROBF) (“Probe” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide the second set of results from the 2021 drill program on its 100%-owned Val-d’Or East Monique property (the “Property”) located near Val-d’Or, Quebec. Results from twenty-one (21) holes totalling 8,996 metres from the 45,000-metre ongoing drilling program revealed significant, new mineralized intersections along strike and at depth in the interpreted J, L and P gold structures around the former Monique open pit mine. Infill drilling results from four short holes along the J Zone showed excellent continuity of the gold mineralization inside the proposed conceptual pits to the east of the Former Monique mine (see figure 1). This year’s drill program on the Monique property is focussed on resource expansion as well as resource conversion at the A, B, E, I and M zones in the southeast part of the mining lease and at the G, J, K, L and P zones in its northwestern part. Results from over 50 drill holes are pending at the assay lab. All the holes released today were successful in intersecting gold mineralization where predicted by our 3D geological model and selected highlights from the current results are presented below.

David Palmer, President and CEO of Probe, states, “On the heels of a very strong PEA showing a production profile of over 200,000 gold ounces per year, our exploration results continue to indicate significant additional growth potential for this project. Val-d’Or East still has considerable exploration upside, and we will continue to grow our gold resources and drill for new discoveries while we advance the project towards pre-feasibility. The Monique system is becoming an increasingly important component of this growth target. This year we doubled the gold resource at Monique to 672,800 M&I gold ounces and 671,400 Inferred gold ounces. Results from the current program confirm two important aspects of any deposit, continuity and expansion potential. We are now ramping up our drilling program in Val-d’Or as we prepare for an aggressive 2022 program focused on resource conversion and resource growth.”

Expansion drilling holes MO-21-100 to 115 were designed to test the J, K, L, and P zones between 100 to 500 metres. Infill drilling holes MO-21-116, 117, 119 and 120 were designed to test the J zone eastern extension inside the conceptual pits between surface to 100 metres depth. Most of the holes returned significant new gold intercepts which are open to the west, the east and at depth. Exploration drilling hole MO-21-118 was designed to test the I zone to the south at depth. Based on the new results, additional infill drilling has been planned to test the continuity of these zones. Two drills are now active on the Monique eastern A, B, E, I and M zones area and one drill recently mobilized on the Courvan trend area.

All results released today will be included in an updated resource for the Val-d’Or East project, which will form the basis of the pre-feasibility study (“PFS”) expected to be completed in the first half of 2023. The PFS is an important step in advancing the project to production and work will run concurrently with environmental studies and permitting.

Selected drill results from holes MO-21-100 to 120 at the Monique Area drilling program are, as follows:

Hole Number From (m) To (m) Length (m) Gold (g/t) Zone / Host Rock MO-21-101 427.2 472.0 44.8 1.5 L / Volcanics + Felsic Int. Including 436.8 443.0 6.2 3.5 L / Volcanics + Felsic Int. Including 466.3 472.0 5.7 3.5 L / Volcanics MO-21-102 226.4 227.9 1.5 9.1 K / Volcanics MO-21-102 500.8 511.7 10.9 1.9 L / Volcanics + Felsic Int. Including 506.0 506.9 0.9 11.1 L / Volcanics + Felsic Int. MO-21-103 372.5 374.5 2.0 21.8 K / Volcanics MO-21-104 492.8 498.0 5.2 2.2 J / Volcanics + Felsic Int. MO-21-105 302.0 311.0 9.0 1.1 North of P / Volcanics MO-21-105 365.9 376.9 11.0 1.3 P / Volcanics MO-21-106 94.7 110.7 16.0 1.6 P / Volcanics + Diorite Including 105.7 106.7 1.0 20.9 P / Volcanics + Diorite MO-21-106 429.1 435.1 6.0 1.8 J / Volcanics + Felsic Int. MO-21-107 81.5 82.5 1.0 12.4 L / Volcanics MO-21-108 284.3 290.3 6.0 2.6 P / Volcanics Including 287.3 288.3 1.0 11.8 P / Volcanics MO-21-114 577.0 610.3 33.3 1.4 J / Volcanics Including 577.0 581.8 4.8 6.5 J / Volcanics Including 577.9 578.8 0.9 21.3 J / Volcanics MO-21-115 289.3 291.80 2.5 4.9 S / Volcanics MO-21-115 477.1 481.2 4.1 7.2 L / Felsic Int. Including 477.8 478.7 0.9 29.5 L / Felsic Int. MO-21-117 26.1 80.1 54.0 0.9 J / Volcanics + Felsic Int. Including 76.3 80.1 3.8 3.9 J / Volcanics + Felsic Int. MO-21-119 71.8 87.5 15.7 0.7 J / Volcanics + Diorite MO-21-120 34.0 69.7 35.7 1.3 J / Volcanics + Diorite

(1) All the new analytical results reported in this release and in this table, are presented in core length and uncut. True width is estimated between 65 to 95 % of core length.

Figure 1: Surface Map – Monique Gold Trend new drilling is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6c9afc16-c541-4307-8930-701ef7e5cf6b

About the Monique Property:

The Monique property is located 25 km east of Val-d’Or, in Quebec, and consists of 21 claims and one mining lease covering a total area of 5.5 square kilometres in Louvicourt township. The property hosts a current measured and indicated mineral resource of 13,619,000 tonnes at a grade of 1.54 g/t for 672,800 ounces of gold and inferred mineral resource of 11,733,000 tonnes at a grade of 1.78 g/t for 671,400 ounces of gold (source: Probe Metals NI 43-101 Technical Report Val-d’Or East Project – June 2021). The Property is part of the Company’s Val-d’Or East Project and the consolidated land package stands at 436 square kilometres.

Geology

Gold mineralization on the Monique property is mainly associated with three deformation zones that cross the property with an orientation of 280° and a 75°- 80° dip to the north. Gold mineralization is defined by a network of quartz/tourmaline/carbonate veins and veinlets with disseminated sulphides in the altered wall rocks. A total of 16 gold zones have been discovered on the property, to-date. Some mineralized zones have been defined from surface to a depth of 575 metres and vary in width from 1 metre to up to 60 metres. Mineralized structures extend laterally up to 900 metres.

Past Production

The Monique open pit mine began commercial production in 2013 and ceased production at the end of January 2015. A total of 0.58 Mt of mineralized material was extracted at a grade of 2.53 g/t Au, from the surface to 100 metres depth for a total of 45,694 ounces of gold.

Qualified Person:

The technical content of this press release has been reviewed by Mr. Marco Gagnon, P.Geo, who is a "Qualified Person" within the meaning of NI 43-101, and Executive Vice-President and a director of Probe.

Quality Control:

During the last drilling program, assay samples were taken from the NQ core by sawing the drill core in half, with one-half sent to a certified commercial laboratory and the other half retained for future reference. A strict QA/QC program was applied to all samples, which includes insertion of mineralized standards and blank samples for each batch of 20 samples. The gold analyses were completed by fire-assays with an atomic absorption finish on 50 grams of materials. Repeats were carried out by fire-assay followed by gravimetric testing on each sample containing 3.0 g/t gold or more. Total gold analyses (Metallic Sieve) were carried out on the samples which presented a great variation of their gold contents or the presence of visible gold.

About Probe Metals:

Probe Metals Inc. is a leading Canadian gold exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of highly prospective gold properties. The Company is committed to discovering and developing high-quality gold projects, including its key asset the multimillion-ounce Val-d’Or East Gold Project, Québec. The Company is well-funded and controls a strategic land package of approximately 1,000-square-kilometres of exploration ground within some of the most prolific gold belts in Québec. The Company was formed as a result of the $526M sale of Probe Mines Limited to Goldcorp. Eldorado Gold Corporation currently owns approximately 11.5% of the Company.

