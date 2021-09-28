New York, Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "3D Cell Culture Technologies Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06151553/?utm_source=GNW

63 billion in 2020 to $1.88 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.3%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $4.23 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 22.5%.



The 3D cell culture technologies market consist of sales of 3D cell culture technologies and related services.Some of the 3D cell culture technologies include microfluidics, hydrogels scaffolds, scaffold-free 3D cell culture techniques, spheroids, cube, spherical droplet, stacked plate, magnetic bead, organ-on-chips and other technologies.



The 3D cell culture technologies market does not include sales of cell culture consumables and instruments. This market is segmented into scaffold based, scaffold-free technologies and 3D bioreactors.



The 3D cell culture technologies market covered in this report is segmented by type into scaffold-based, scaffold-free, 3D bioreactors. It is also segmented by end users into research laboratories and institutes, biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, hospitals and diagnostic centers, other end users; by scaffold-based into hydrogels, polymeric scaffolds, micropatterned surface microplates; by scaffold-free into hanging drop microplates, spheroid microplates, microfluidic 3D cell culture, magnetic levitations & 3d bioprinting and by application into cancer research, stem cell research, drug discovery, regenerative medicine.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The possibility of contaminating the cells is restricting the 3D Cell Culture technologies market.Contamination of the cell culture refers to the presence of bacteria, moulds, yeasts, viruses, and mycoplasma that can adversely affect the cell culture.



Contamination usually occurs when the cells are mishandled or due to the lack of adequate care, as a result the process of regeneration may get affected.According to a study conducted by Yale and Tuff’s university, it was found that 3D cultures are more complex than 2D cell cultures and they require a more controlled cellular environment in order to mimic structures for tissue or organ transplants.



Therefore, probability of cell culture contamination is relatively higher in 3D cell cultures.



Implementing the latest technology is the latest trend in the 3D Cell culture market.For example, various companies have adopted one such advancement into the market for 3D cell culture, this is the use of the vivo/vitro environment.



Cell expansion and interactions under 2D are not appropriate in vitro models but when compared with 3D cell culture technique, it offers a better cell culture environment.The Vitro environment enables researchers or doctors to conduct the procedure in a controlled environment outside the organism.



This procedure is gaining importance as it plays a vital role in monitoring the health of patients.FDA approved Biotek’s 3D cell expansion system to be used as a medical device.



It also approved Biotek’s Polycaprolactone (PCL) which is a biodegradable polyester material that is used in many FDA approved implants and drug delivery devices.



In 2018, Greiner Bio-One North America Inc. acquired 3D cell culture technology platform of Nano 3D Biosciences Inc. for an undisclosed amount. This will not only help Greiner Bio-One expand its portfolio but it will also help it strengthen its reach in the market. 3D cell culture is a disruptive technology in this market, it will help by improving the quality of results and pave new pathways towards disease treatment and prevention. Nano 3D Biosciences was established in 2008 and is headquartered in Texas, USA.



The increasing requirement for organ transplantation is driving the 3D Cell Culture Technologies Market. 3D cell culture helps in forming a three-dimensional structure which further helps in mimicking the tissue or organ and therefore helps in organ transplantation. 3D cell structures are capable of tissue and organ regeneration as well as providing the provision for drug toxicology screening. According to the U.S. government information on organ donation and transplantation, 39,718 transplants were performed in 2019 and above 109,000 people are waiting for the transplant as of September 2020.



FDA regulates the cell culture technologies under title 21, sec 864.2240. FDA states that cell and tissue culture technologies should be labelled or mentioned as sterile, or else they would be removed from the good manufacturing practice of the quality system. Each technology unit should maintain procedures to receive, review, and evaluate complaints. These procedures should also include the consistent documentation of the receipts.



The countries covered in the market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

