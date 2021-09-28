Global Electromagnetic Weapons Market (2021 to 2026) - Increase in Research and Development of Advanced Electromagnetic Weapon Technologies Presents Opportunities

Dublin, Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electromagnetic Weapons Market by Product (Lethal Weapons, Non-lethal Weapons), Application (Homeland Security, Military), Platform (Land, Naval, Airborne), Technology (Particle Beam Weapons, Laser-induced Plasma Channel), and Region - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The electromagnetic weapons market is valued at USD 509 million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 1,282 million by 2026 at a CAGR of 20.3%.

The key drivers propelling the growth of the global electromagnetic weapons market is the defense of terrorist attacks, chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear materials so that civilian lives and the national security of a country can be preserved. Electromagnetic weapons like particle beam weapons, high power microwaves, and rail guns are being used to defend against attacks from threats like ballistic missiles, anti-satellite weapons, and nuclear weapons, etc. The Asia Pacific region will dominate the market due to the growing investments in electromagnetic weapons solutions.

The electromagnetic weapons market includes major players Lockheed Martin Corporation (US), Raytheon technologies (US), Northrop Grumman Corporation (US), Honeywell International (US), Thales Group (France), Rheinmetall AG (Germany), BAE Systems (UK), Elbit Systems (Israel) and QinetiQ Group (US) and others. These players have spread their business across various countries includes North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific.

Based on product type, the lethal weapons segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

These lethal products, mainly focused for military application, include rail gun, electromagnetic bombs (e-bombs), plasma cannon (electrothermal accelerator), microwave gun, navy laser cannon, gun-launched guided projectile, automatic shotguns, and several others. Huge investments are being made in the R&D as well as demonstration and testing of lethal electromagnetic weapons

Based on platform, the Naval platform segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Naval electromagnetic weapons systems consist of weapons that are used in naval applications, for instance, on combat ships and submarines, among others. The naval segment is further divided into combat ships, submarines, and unmanned surface vehicles. Defense ships are specifically designed for use by coast guards and naval forces to ensure the security of water borders.

The North American region is estimated to account for the largest share of the electromagnetic weapons market in 2021

The electromagnetic weapons market in the North American region is expected to witness substantial growth during the forecast period, owing to increased investments in electromagnetic weapons technologies by countries in this region. Department of defense of the US and Canada are involved in the development of technologically advanced electromagnetic weapons platforms such as high energy lasers and high-power microwaves, which drives the market growth. Well-established and prominent manufacturers of electromagnetic weapons systems in this region include Lockheed Martin (US), Northrop Grumman (US), and Raytheon (US).

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Electromagnetic Weapons Market

4.2 Electromagnetic Weapons Market, by Product

4.3 Electromagnetic Weapons Market, by Technology

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increased Demand for Electromagnetic Weapons in Combat Operations

5.2.1.2 Rising Modernization and Investments in the Defense Sector for Developing Electromagnetic Weapons for Military Platforms

5.2.1.3 Rapid Advancements in Ai, Big Data Analytics, and Robotic Technologies

5.2.1.4 Increasing Focus on the Development of Small, Compact Electromagnetic Weapons for a Uav Platform

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Restrictions on Anti-Personnel High Power Microwave

5.2.2.2 Utilization of Electromagnetic Weapons for Law Enforcement Missions

5.2.2.3 Possibility of High Collateral Damage by Use of Electromagnetic Weapons

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increase in Research and Development of Advanced Electromagnetic Weapon Technologies

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Increased Barriers in Designing Military-Grade Electromagnetic Weapon Systems

5.2.4.2 Integrating Existing Weapon Control and Operating Systems with New Electromagnetic Weapon Technologies

5.3 Impact of COVID-19 on the Electromagnetic Weapons Market

5.4 Ranges and Scenarios

5.5 Value Chain Analysis of the Electromagnetic Weapons Market

5.6 Trends/Disruption Impacting Customer Business

5.6.1 Revenue Shift and New Revenue Pockets for Electromagnetic Weapon Manufacturers

5.7 Electromagnetic Weapons Market Ecosystem

5.7.1 Prominent Companies

5.7.2 Private and Small Enterprises

5.7.3 Application

5.7.4 Demand-Side Impacts

5.7.4.1 Key Developments from February 2020 to June 2021

5.7.5 Supply-Side Impact

5.7.5.1 Key Developments from February 2020 to December 2020

5.8 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.8.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.8.2 Threat of Substitutes

5.8.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.8.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.8.5 Degree of Competition

5.9 Regulatory Landscape

5.9.1 North America

5.9.2 Europe

5.9.3 Asia-Pacific

6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Technology Trends

6.2.1 High Energy Microwaves

6.2.2 Particle Beam Energy

6.2.3 Active Denial System

6.3 Use Case Analysis

6.3.1 Use Case: Microwave Weapon

6.3.2 Use Case: Active Denial System

6.4 Impact of Megatrends

6.4.1 Artificial Intelligence, Big Data Analytics, and Robotic Technologies

6.4.2 Machine Learning

6.4.3 Deep Learning

6.5 Technology Analysis

6.6 Innovation & Patent Registrations

7 Electromagnetic Weapons Market, by Technology

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Particle Beam Weapons (Pbw)

7.2.1 Charged Particle Beam Weapons

7.2.2 Neutral Particle Beam Weapons

7.3 Laser-Induced Plasma Channel (Lipc)

8 Electromagnetic Weapons Market, by Product

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Lethal Weapons

8.2.1 Rail Guns

8.2.2 Electromagnetic Bombs

8.2.3 Electromagnetic Pulse (Nuclear and Non-Nuclear Emp)

8.3 Non-Lethal Weapons

8.3.1 Pulsed Energy Projectile

9 Electromagnetic Weapons Market, by Platform

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Land

9.2.1 Armored Vehicles

9.2.1.1 Combat Vehicles

9.2.1.1.1 Easy Installation of Electromagnetic Weapons on Combat Vehicles to Fuel the Demand for Electromagnetic Weapon Systems

9.2.1.2 Combat Support Vehicles

9.2.1.2.1 Electromagnetic Weapon Systems are Efficient, Accurate, and Can be Easily Installed on Combat Support Vehicles

9.2.1.3 Unmanned Armored Ground Vehicles

9.2.1.3.1 High Demand for Unmanned Armored Ground Vehicles to Fuel the Demand for Electromagnetic Weapon Systems

9.2.2 Handheld Electromagnetic Weapons

9.2.2.1 Compact, Light, and Energy-Efficient Electromagnetic Weapons to Fuel the Demand for Electromagnetic Weapon Systems

9.2.3 Weapon Systems

9.2.3.1 Launch Systems

9.2.3.1.1 Demand for Precision Targeting and Attack Weapons to Fuel the Demand for Electromagnetic Weapon Systems

9.2.3.2 Defense Systems

9.2.3.2.1 Demand for a Low-Cost Alternative of Rocket Interceptors to Fuel the Demand for Electromagnetic Weapon Systems

9.3 Airborne

9.3.1 Helicopters

9.3.1.1 Low Cost of Engagement and Easy Installation to Fuel the Demand for Electromagnetic Weapon Systems

9.3.2 Fighter Jets

9.3.2.1 Demand for Military Fighter Aircraft to Attract Oems, Which Will Drive the Market for Electromagnetic Weapons

9.3.3 Special Mission Aircrafts

9.3.3.1 Demand for Precision Strike Ability Using Special Mission Aircraft to Drive the Market for Electromagnetic Weapons

9.3.4 Tactical Uavs

9.3.4.1 Demand for Low Equipment Size, Weight, and Power Consumption Weapons in Uavs to Drive the Market for Electromagnetic Weapons

9.4 Naval

9.4.1 Combat Ships

9.4.1.1 Demand for Precise and Accurate Attack Naval Weapons to Drive the Market for Electromagnetic Weapons

9.4.2 Submarines

9.4.2.1 Demand for the Ability to Penetrate Below the Water Surface Without Attenuation to Drive the Market for Electromagnetic Weapons

9.4.3 Unmanned Surface Vehicles

9.4.3.1 Demand for Unmanned Surface Vehicles with Combat Capabilities to Drive the Market for Electromagnetic Weapons

10 Electromagnetic Weapons Market, by Application

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Homeland Security

10.2.1 Airport Protection

10.2.1.1 Electromagnetic Weapons to Safeguard Airports from Incoming Missiles, Mortars, Anti-Aircraft Missiles, Drones, and Other Threats

10.2.2 Critical Infrastructure Protection

10.2.2.1 Ground-Based Electromagnetic Weapons to Protect Critical Infrastructure from Terrorist Attacks

10.2.3 Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, and Explosives (Cbrne) Defense

10.2.3.1 High-Energy Microwaves Can be Placed on to Strategic Locations to Intercept Ballistic, Nuclear Missiles and Destroy Them on Course

10.2.4 Others

10.3 Military

10.3.1 Border Protection

10.3.1.1 Demand for Better Intelligence, Force Modernization, and Meeting Equipment Needs to Fuel the Electromagnetic Weapons Market

10.3.2 Tactical Air and Missile Defense

10.3.2.1 Electromagnetic Weapons to Defend Against Nuclear-Armed Intercontinental Ballistic Missiles (Icbms) and Shorter- Ranged Non-Nuclear Tactical and Theater Missiles

10.3.3 Maritime Protection

10.3.3.1 Electromagnetic Weapons Against Sea-Skimming Cruise Missiles

10.3.4 Military Base Protection

10.3.4.1 Electromagnetic Weapons on Strategic Positions to Defend Military Bases Against Incoming Threats, Such as Missiles and Drones

10.3.5 Anti-Ballistic Missile Defense

10.3.5.1 High-Performance Tactical Electromagnetic Missile Defense Systems Could Now Influence Military Force Deployment Strategies

10.3.6 Anti-Satellite Missile Defense

10.3.6.1 Electromagnetic Anti-Satellite Weapon System Uses a High-Energy Beam to Kill or Destroy a Killer Satellite

10.3.7 Command, Control, and Information Warfare

10.3.7.1 High-Power Electromagnetic Weapons Can Disable or Destroy the Electronics of Command and Communication Systems

10.3.8 Battlefield Air Interdiction

10.3.8.1 High Power Microwaves are as Pervasive in Combat as Unmanned Aerial Vehicles

10.3.9 Close Air Support (Cas)

10.3.9.1 Electromagnetic Weapons Offer Incredible Speed and Range, Accuracy, and Limited Collateral Damage in Close Air Support

10.3.10 Others

11 Regional Analysis

12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Competitive Overview

12.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

12.3.1 Stars

12.3.2 Emerging Leaders

12.3.3 Pervasive Players

12.3.4 Participants

12.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping (Start-Ups/Smes)

12.4.1 Progressive Companies

12.4.2 Responsive Companies

12.4.3 Dynamic Companies

12.4.4 Starting Blocks

12.5 Market Share of Key Players, 2020

12.6 Ranking and Revenue Analysis of Key Players, 2020

12.7 Competitive Benchmarking

12.8 Competitive Scenario

12.8.1 New Product Launches

12.8.2 Deals

13 Company Profiles

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Key Players

13.2.1 Raytheon Technologies Corporation

13.2.2 Northrop Grumman Corporation

13.2.3 Lockheed Martin Corporation

13.2.4 Thales Group

13.2.5 Bae Systems plc.

13.2.6 The Boeing Company

13.2.7 Rheinmetall Ag.

13.2.8 L3Harris Technologies

13.2.9 Rafael Advanced Defense Systems

13.2.10 Qinetiq Group plc.

13.2.11 Honeywell Inc.

13.2.12 Dynetics

13.2.13 Elbit Systems Ltd.

13.2.14 Eagle-Picher

13.2.15 General Atomics

13.2.16 Epirus Inc.

13.2.17 Directed Energy Technologies Inc.

13.2.18 Roketsan

14 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8rej78