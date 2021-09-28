United States Natural Language Processing Market Report 2021 Featuring Google, IBM, Microsoft, Intel, Apple, AWS, Facebook, Inbenta Technologies, Veritone, SAS Institute

Dublin, Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Natural Language Processing Market, By Component (Solution and Services), By Deployment (On-Premise, Cloud), By Organization Size (SME's Vs Large Enterprises), By Type, By Application, By End User, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

United States natural language processing market is expected to grow at an impressive rate over the forecast period

Growing usage of smart devices is the main factor driving the market growth in the country. Moreover, implementation of cloud-based solutions coupled with adoption of NLP-based applications in order to enhance the customer service is further positively influencing the growth of natural language processing market.

In addition to this, rapid innovations related to tech sector in the healthcare industry are further expected to give a healthy push to the market growth over the coming years. However, the market is likely to get subdued during the forecast years because of high installation costs of natural language processing in various end-user industries.

The United States natural language processing market is segmented based on component, deployment, organization size, type, application, end user, region and company. Based on component, the market is bifurcated into solution and services.

Out of which, the services segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast years owing to its use in various enterprises to ensure system and software efficiency and stability. Based on application, the market is segregated into text classification, automatic summarization, machine translation, sentiment analysis, question answering, information extraction and others.

Among them, the sentimental analysis application is forecast to register high growth in the next five years. The companies use natural language processing applications to know the opinions and sentiments of the customers online to understand what they think about their products and services.

Major players operating in the United States natural language processing market include Google, IBM, Microsoft, Intel, Apple, AWS, Facebook, Inbenta Technologies, Veritone, SAS Institute, etc.

Report Scope:

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022-2026

United States Natural Language Processing Market, By Component:

United States Natural Language Processing Market, By Deployment:

United States Natural Language Processing Market, By Organization Size:

United States Natural Language Processing Market, By Type:

United States Natural Language Processing Market, By Application:

United States Natural Language Processing Market, By End User:

United States Natural Language Processing Market, By Region:

Competitive Landscape

