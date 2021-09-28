Global Hyaluronic Acid Markets 2021-2026 - Osteoarthritis Segment Likely to Show Substantial Growth

Dublin, Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Hyaluronic Acid Market Research Report: Forecast (2021-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 8% between 2021-2026

The growth of the Global Hyaluronic Acid Market is mounting to the aging population because of their joint pain and the rising prevalence of gingivitis and ulcers. Other factors like rising incidences of orthopedic diseases due to growth in the number of people suffering from obesity and the demand for the minimally invasive procedure project to grow in the hyaluronic acid market globally in the upcoming years.



Impact of COVID-19

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has brought the entire healthcare industry into the limelight and subsequently impacted the hyaluronic acid market. This downfall is due to a severe shortage of critical medical supplies and a rapid rise in COVID-19 cases. It further created a gap between the demand and supply of the market.



The stringent social distancing norms and restriction on movements appear to be an immediate effect on the market. However, post-COVID-19 lockdown, Hyaluronic Acid companies have started to strategize R&D investments and planning developing new products to enhance the performance and optimize the cost structure. Thus, the market is likely to grow substantially during the forecast period.



Market Segmentation

Cosmetic Grades Held the Largest Market Share

Based on the grade, the market classifies into cosmetic, pharmaceutical, and food grades. Among these grades, Cosmetic acquired the largest market share in the Global Hyaluronic Acid Market in 2019 owing to the launch of extensive hyaluronic-based cosmetic products, lifestyle changes, rising consumption of unhealthy food, and increasing pollution leading to skin disorders. Therefore, it is further presumed to drive the cosmetic grade segment growth in the Hyaluronic Acid market soon, reveals the author in their research report, Global Hyaluronic Acid Market Analysis, 2021.



The Osteoarthritis Segment Likely to show Substantial Growth

Based on the application, the osteoarthritis segment is likely to witness the fastest growth between 2021-26 that attributes to a significant surge in the geriatric population, which is more susceptible to joints & bone issues. However, the increasing orthopedic problems tend to form degenerative-joint disorders due to wear & tear of the joint over time. Hence, the demand for hyaluronic acid-based products upsurge in the coming years, states the author in their research report, Global Hyaluronic Acid Market Analysis, 2021.



Regional Landscape

Asia-Pacific is likely to grow considerably in the Global Hyaluronic Acid market during the forecast period. Japan likely to have the fastest growth as the country has numerous aged populations in the world.

The demand for hyaluronic acid shall propel as bone-related problems are likely to be the highest soon. Moreover, constant change in healthcare services and an increase in R&D activities would drive the extension of the hyaluronic acid market in the forecast period.



Market Driver

The upsurge in the geriatric population is boosting the market growth.



The burgeoning number of aging populations is one of the prevalent factors driving the growth of the hyaluronic market. The elderly population is vulnerable to orthopedic problems like arthritis and osteoporosis, which increases the need for treatment, including hyaluronic acid. According to WHO, the world population above the 60s will double from 12% to 22% between 2015-2050. Hence, it is likely to fuel the market growth in the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape

The major leading players in the Global Hyaluronic Acid Market are Allergan Plc, Anika Therapeutics Inc, Sanofi, Fidia Farmaceutici, Seikagaku Corporation, Ferring Pharmaceuticals, Contipro Corporation, Kewpie Corporation, etc.



