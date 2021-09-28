Worldwide Luxury Pens Industry to 2028 - Players Include Jack Row, Montblanc and Conklin Pens Among Others

Dublin, Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Luxury Pens Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product Type (Ball Point Pens, Fountain Pens, Roller Ball Pens, Multifunctional Pens and Others) and Distribution Channel" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global luxury pens market was valued at US$ 2,251.10 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 3,287.53 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2021 to 2028.



A luxury pen is a type of premium product, which possesses unique features and is customizable as per customer preferences. Such pens are designed to provide better quality and comfort, along with adding to royalty as an added aesthetic. Luxury Pens are categorized as premium products, essentially used by the elite class group as a piece of status symbol. They are also treated as precious gifts to commemorate a special occasion or achievement. The shift in consumer lifestyle backed by an increase in disposable income and a rise in investment in luxury writing instruments is primarily driving the demand for luxury pens. Additionally, the manufacturers are strategically investing in product development by modifying the luxury pen nibs with platinum and other expensive metals. It is expected to provide impetus to market growth.



Based on distribution channel, the luxury pens market is segmented into hypermarkets and supermarkets, specialty stores, online retail, and others. In 2020, the specialty stores segment dominated the luxury pens market. Specialty stores refer to a shop or a store that carries a deep assortment of styles, brands, or models with a relatively narrow category of products. They aim to sell a specific type of product only. These specialty stores provide the benefits of high-level customer service, exclusive discounts, and premium offers. Since the specialty stores keep a smaller number of products, owing to the fact that they sell only branded or specific products, the customers can spend quality time making the best selection of luxury pens that they intend to buy. The staff in these stores are well educated about the product, and they help the customers to know the benefits and specifications of the products before buying, which again attracts a fixed set of customers who become regular customers later.



Geographically, the luxury pens market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), South and Central America (SAM), and the Middle East & Africa (MEA). Europe is considered to be one of the lucrative regions for the luxury pens market, owing to the rising focus on luxury writing products. The region is expected to be the fastest-growing region over the forecast period. The countries in the region have witnessed an increase in demand for luxury pens because of strong economic growth, along with an inclination toward a high standard of living. The region encompasses ample opportunities for the growth of the market attributable to the rising brand consciousness, along with increasing expenditure toward research and development activities. This, in turn, is expected to diversify the application base of luxury pens, thereby leading to market growth. Further, the rapid development of the manufacturing base backed by improved economic activities and better investment opportunities in new product development is also promoting the growth of luxury pens in the regional market. The expansion of the corporate sector will also lead to an increase in demand for luxurious pens for gifting purposes. Additionally, companies specializing in luxury pens are focused on luring people with their designer finish and high-end quality.



As of August 2021, India, Brazil, Russia, the US, the UK, France, Spain, Italy, Turkey, Germany, Colombia, and Argentina are among the worst-affected countries in terms of confirmed cases and deaths due to COVID-19. The pandemic has affected economies and industries in various countries due to lockdowns, travel restrictions, and business shutdowns. The consumer goods industry is one of the major industries that has suffered due to disruptions in the supply chain. The shutdown of various manufacturing plants and factories in leading regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa has hampered the global supply chain and manufacturing processes, delivery schedules, and product sales. In addition, global travel restrictions imposed by countries in Europe, Asia, and North America are affecting business collaboration and partnership opportunities. Along with this, due to the pandemic, the consumers are focused on consuming essential goods and have decreased their spending on luxurious goods. The decrease in spending on luxurious items will have a negative impact on the luxurious pens market.



A. T. Cross Co. LLC.; Caran D'ache; Faber-Castell; Grayson Tighe; Hugo Boss; Jack Row; Montblanc; Conklin Pens; Fisher Space Pen; and Bentley Motors are among the major players operating in the global luxury pens market.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology



4. Luxury Pens Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America

4.2.2 Europe

4.2.3 Asia Pacific

4.2.4 Middle East & Africa

4.2.5 South & Central America

4.3 Expert Opinions



5. Luxury Pens Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Growing Consumer Interest Toward Luxury Writing Products

5.1.2 Rising Brand Consciousness Related to Luxury Pens

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Rise in Focus on Digitization and High Operational Costs

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Growing Demand for Luxury Pens for Gifting Purposes

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Significant Investment in Product Innovation and Development

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints



6. Luxury Pens - Global Market Analysis

6.1 Luxury Pens Market Overview

6.2 Geographic Overview of Luxury Pens Market

6.3 Luxury Pens Market -Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

6.4 Market Positioning - Global Market Players



7. Global Luxury Pen Market Analysis - By Product Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Luxury Pen Market Breakdown, by Product Type, 2020 & 2028

7.3 Ball Point Pen

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Ball point Pen: Luxury Pen Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

7.4 Fountain Pen

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Fountain Pen: Luxury Pen Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

7.5 Roller Ball Pen

7.5.1 Overview

7.5.2 Roller Ball Pen: Luxury Pen Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

7.6 Multifunctional Pens and Others

7.6.1 Overview

7.6.2 Multifunctional Pens and Others: Luxury Pen Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)



8. Global Luxury Pen Market Analysis - By Distribution Channel

8.1 Overview

8.2 Global Luxury Pen Market Breakdown, by Distribution Channel, 2020 & 2028

8.3 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets: Luxury Pens Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

8.4 Specialty Stores

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Specialty Stores: Luxury Pen Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

8.5 Online Retail and Others

8.5.1 Overview

8.5.2 Online Retail and Others: Luxury Pen Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)



9. Luxury Pens Market - Geographic Analysis

10. Company Profiles

10.1 A. T. Cross Co. LLC.

10.1.1 Key Facts

10.1.2 Business Description

10.1.3 Products and Services

10.1.4 Financial Overview

10.1.5 SWOT Analysis

10.1.6 Key Developments

10.2 CARAN D'ACHE

10.2.1 Key Facts

10.2.2 Business Description

10.2.3 Products and Services

10.2.4 Financial Overview

10.2.5 SWOT Analysis

10.2.6 Key Developments

10.3 Faber-Castell

10.3.1 Key Facts

10.3.2 Business Description

10.3.3 Products and Services

10.3.4 Financial Overview

10.3.5 SWOT Analysis

10.3.6 Key Developments

10.4 Grayson Tighe

10.4.1 Key Facts

10.4.2 Business Description

10.4.3 Products and Services

10.4.4 Financial Overview

10.4.5 SWOT Analysis

10.4.6 Key Developments

10.5 HUGO BOSS

10.5.1 Key Facts

10.5.2 Business Description

10.5.3 Products and Services

10.5.4 Financial Overview

10.5.5 SWOT Analysis

10.5.6 Key Developments

10.6 Jack Row

10.6.1 Key Facts

10.6.2 Business Description

10.6.3 Products and Services

10.6.4 Financial Overview

10.6.5 SWOT Analysis

10.6.6 Key Developments

10.7 Montblanc

10.7.1 Key Facts

10.7.2 Business Description

10.7.3 Products and Services

10.7.4 Financial Overview

10.7.5 SWOT Analysis

10.7.6 Key Developments

10.8 Conklin Pens

10.8.1 Key Facts

10.8.2 Business Description

10.8.3 Products and Services

10.8.4 Financial Overview

10.8.5 SWOT Analysis

10.8.6 Key Developments

10.9 Fisher Space Pen

10.9.1 Key Facts

10.9.2 Business Description

10.9.3 Products and Services

10.9.4 Financial Overview

10.9.5 SWOT Analysis

10.9.6 Key Developments

10.10 Bentley Motors

10.10.1 Key Facts

10.10.2 Business Description

10.10.3 Products and Services

10.10.4 Financial Overview

10.10.5 SWOT Analysis

10.10.6 Key Developments

10.11 Parker

10.11.1 Key Facts

10.11.2 Business Description

10.11.3 Products and Services

10.11.4 Financial Overview

10.11.5 SWOT Analysis

10.11.6 Key Developments

10.12 Waterman

10.12.1 Key Facts

10.12.2 Business Description

10.12.3 Products and Services

10.12.4 Financial Overview

10.12.5 SWOT Analysis

10.12.6 Key Developments



11. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j3258g