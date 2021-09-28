TScan Therapeutics to Participate in the Chardan 5th Annual Genetic Medicines Conference

WALTHAM, Mass., Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TCRX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of T-cell receptor (TCR) engineered T cell therapies (TCR-T) for the treatment of patients with cancer, today announced that David Southwell, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the Chardan 5th Annual Genetic Medicines Conference on Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. ET.



A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the “Events and Presentations” section of the Company’s website at ir.tscan.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website following the event.

About TScan Therapeutics, Inc.

TScan is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of T-cell receptor (TCR) engineered T cell therapies (TCR-T) for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company’s lead liquid tumor TCR-T therapy candidates, TSC-100 and TSC-101, are in development for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual leukemia and prevent relapse after hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. The company is also developing multiplexed TCR-T therapy candidates for the treatment of various solid tumors.

Contacts

Media Contact:

David Rosen

Argot Partners

212-600-1902

david.rosen@argotpartners.com

Investor Contact:

Sherri Spear

Argot Partners

212-600-1902

sherri@argotpartners.com