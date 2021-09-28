GOOD TO GO Launches Sweet Treats With no Tricks

TORONTO, Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GOOD TO GO , the brand behind Canada’s favourite keto-friendly snacks, are introducing their latest creations, Brownies & Blondies . With a growing trend towards better-for-you options in the baked goods aisle, the Canadian company has launched these new innovative SKUs in two indulgent flavours.



“We’ve been looking forward to breaking this treat out into the market,” says Nima Fotovat, President and CEO of Riverside Natural Foods. “Baked items like brownies and blondies have always been seen as a guilty pleasure, and with Keto dessert options on the rise, we were determined to find a delicious, easy and healthy solution. They are all individually wrapped, making it the perfect treat to share this Halloween. Better yet, make it a cozy fall favourite by heating them for that fresh-out-of-the-oven experience!”

Made with almond flour, these Brownies and Blondies have no added sugar, are low net carb, vegan, and don’t sacrifice on flavour. Certified keto and gluten-free, the treats deliver in low sugar (2g or less) and low net carb (6g or less), plus they are high in fibre. Time to take dessert off the “cheat list", because these are every day treats you can feel good about.

GOOD TO GO is also the maker of these low-sugar snacks:

The Brownies and Blondies are now available online at Good2GoSnacks.ca and will be available in Loblaws from October 15th.

For more information, visit Good2GoSnacks.ca or follow them on Facebook and Instagram .

Media Contact:

Shnane Liem

778.866.0084

shnane@mywhyagency.com

About GOOD TO GO:

Riverside Natural Foods, producers of GOOD TO GO, creates healthy, allergy-friendly snacks consumers are proud to eat. GOOD TO GO delivers low sugar (2g or less), low net carb (6g or less) snacks that taste great so there is no compromise! It is the perfect, guilt-free solution when in need of a feel-good treat that takes zero effort. Riverside Natural Foods strives to be the hub for continuous innovation, creativity in healthy snacking and sustainability and maintains a B Corp certification. During the pandemic, GOOD TO GO has played an active role in giving back to the community through product donations to hospitals and front-line workers. Additionally, they support organic farmers and nonprofit organizations, like The Hospital for Sick Children (SickKids), Children’s Miracle Network and Daily Table. GOOD TO GO also donates 1% of profit through its 1% for the Planet membership, supporting the Nature Conservancy of Canada. The company operates as a silver-rated TRUE Zero Waste business, meaning they divert a minimum of 90% of waste for reuse, recycling, composting and recovery for use in nature or the economy.

Website

Facebook

Instagram

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2f7a5416-343b-4b65-8a91-260d4a18c72a