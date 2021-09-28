Drill-Ready Uranium Targets Added at Macusani with surface grab samples averaging 18,270 ppm U (2.15% U3O8)

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Lithium Corp. (“American Lithium” or the “Company”) (TSX-V:LI | OTCQB:LIACF | Frankfurt:5LA1) is pleased to announce positive prospecting, mapping and sampling results from the Company’s Macusani Uranium Project (“Macusani”), located in the Puno region in southeastern Peru, and to provide an update on upcoming drilling plans for the project.

Highlights:

2021 radiometric prospecting and sampling work has identified possible extensions to five existing uranium deposits and three new anomalies for drill testing (see Figure 1 – Macusani Project Location Map with new target areas highlighted, below);

Results include over 90 grab sample with grades ranging from a low of of 6.3 ppm U to a high of 377,400 ppm U (44.5% U 3 O 8 ) with all samples averaging 18,270 ppm U (2.15% U 3 O 8 ) 1 ;

O ) with all samples averaging 18,270 ppm U (2.15% U O ) ; Drilling is planned at Macusani to expand existing uranium resources and to test for new deposits.

Permitting process, including environmental permits and community access agreements have been filed, with drilling anticipated to commence once exploration permit issued: and

Dr. Laurence Stefan, COO of American Lithium, states, “The results of the radiometric prospecting and sampling program continue to confirm the exciting potential for further resource expansion at Macusani, which is currently one of the largest undeveloped uranium projects globally. Our uranium mineral concessions cover the majority of the entire Macusani Uranium District, which contains all known uranium resources in Peru. We look forward to drill testing multiple targets starting next month.”

About Macusani Uranium Project:

Macusani is a low-capex, large-scale pre-development stage uranium project containing significant measured, indicated and inferred uranium resources, and has an NPV (8%) of $603.1 million, IRR of 40.6% and a 1.8-year payback (all after-tax @ $50/lb U 3 O 8 selling price).2, 3 The Macusani project has a large resource base with Indicated resources of 95.19 M tonnes grading 248 ppm U 3 O 8 , containing 51.9 M lbs U 3 O 8 and Inferred Resources of 130.02 M tonnes grading 251 ppm U 3 O 8 , containing 72.1 M lbs U 3 O 8 . Macusani is located approximately 25 kilometres away from the Company’s Falchani Lithium deposit.

Notes

1 Grab samples are selective, and the selected nature of such sampling does not necessarily reflect potential uranium contents expected from future drill testing, but they do indicate the presence of uranium mineralization and mineralizing systems in the surface rocks collected.

2 "Macusani Project, Macusani, Peru, NI 43-101 Report – Preliminary Economic Assessment” prepared by Mr. Michael Short and Mr. Thomas Apelt, of GBM Minerals Engineering Consultants Limited; Mr. David Young, of The Mineral Corporation; and Mr. Mark Mounde, of Wardell Armstrong International Limited dated January 12, 2016.

3 Readers are cautioned that the PEA is preliminary in nature and includes inferred mineral resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have the economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as mineral reserves. There is no certainty the results of the PEA will be realized. Mineral resources are not mineral reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. Additional work is required to upgrade the mineral resources to mineral reserves. In addition, the mineral resource estimates could be materially affected by environmental, geotechnical, permitting, legal, title, taxation, socio-political, marketing or other relevant factors, including the title to the 32 affected concessions that impact approximately 30% of the uranium mineral resources at Macusani. See below “Cautionary Note Regarding Macusani Concessions.”

A map accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1501f936-a07c-464c-a30a-3605908446b9

Details:

Recently completed radiometric prospecting, mapping and sampling work successfully generated additional drill target areas on Macusani. This work has been integrated with previous exploration results completed earlier in 2021 to form the basis of the upcoming diamond drill program, expected to commence in October, subject to permitting being finalized.

The exploration work completed this season consisted of ~12,000 radiometric scintillometer station readings coupled with the collection of over 90 outcrop sample stations with associated geological observations. Radiometric prospecting was completed using SAIC Exploranium GS-135 Plus hand-held spectrometers with sample station results recorded as counts per second (CPS) and map coordinates recorded using handheld GPS. Additional site, soil and rock observations are also recorded at prospected sites. Radiometric stations were completed initially on an approximately (~) 100 m by 100 m grid, which was tightened to ~50 m by 50 m and further, to ~25 m by 25 m when anomalous radioactivity was encountered to delineated fracture and disseminated uranium mineralization zones and trends.

CPS measurements from hand-held spectrometers and scintillometers measure radioactivity of certain decay products of uranium, thorium and potassium, and are not necessarily a direct indication of uranium contents. However, experience and previous equilibrium and geochemical reconciliation work completed over the past 16-year history of the Macusani conclude that CPS measurements from radiometric prospecting can provide an indication of uranium mineralization with no thorium and minimal potassium interference. Background radioactivity of the host rhyolite volcanic flows is usually <200 CPS. Over 90 grab samples were collected from surface outcrop or sub-crop buried under thin soil cover from prospected areas on the Macusani. Most sample sites had indications of radiometric or visible uranium mineralization, with attempts to collect a representative sample of the observed outcrop/sub-crop, however, the selected nature of such sampling does not necessarily reflect potential uranium contents expected from future drill testing, but they do indicate the presence of uranium mineralization and mineralizing systems in the surface rocks collected.

The samples range in uranium contents from a low of 6.3 ppm U to a high of 377,400 ppm U (44.5% U 3 O 8 ). The average of all samples collected and analyzed is 18,270 ppm U (2.15% U 3 O 8 ).

Uranium mineralization identified along fractures and disseminated within the host rhyolite matrix were collected using geological hammers with samples up to several kilograms placed in sealed bags for shipping to analytical labs in Lima. Sample site map coordinates are recorded using hand-help GPS, radiometric measurements recorded using handheld spectrometers as described previously, above, sites and samples are described and photographed by Company geologists.

The results of radiometric prospecting, mapping and sampling reveal several positive trends in the mineralized areas highlighted by the red stars in Figure 1.

Quality Assurance, Quality Control (“QA/QC”) and Data Verification

Radiometric prospecting is completed in a grid-pattern using SAIC Exploranium GS-135 Plus hand-held spectrometers (maximum reading ~65,600) with periodic sample station results recorded as CPS. The reader is cautioned that CPS measurements from hand-held spectrometers and scintillometers measure radioactivity of certain decay products of uranium, thorium and potassium, and are not necessarily a direct indication of uranium contents.

Outcrop grab samples are collected from exposed outcrop, with samples placed in sealed bags and shipped to Certimin’s sample analytical laboratory in Lima for sample preparation, processing and ICP-MS/OES multi-element analysis. Where Uranium contents exceed 10,000 ppm U (max detection limits for ICP technique), the original sample solutions are diluted and re-analyzed using the same ICP-MS methods. Certimin is an ISO 9000 certified assay laboratory. The selected grab samples are not necessarily representative of the grades of mineralization hosted on the property. The Company’s Qualified Person, Mr. Ted O’Connor, has verified the data disclosed, including radiometric prospecting and outcrop sampling procedures and analytical data. The QA/QC program is designed to include a comprehensive analytical quality assurance and control routine comprising the systematic use of Company inserted standards, blanks and field duplicate samples, and internal laboratory standards.

Qualified Person

Mr. Ted O’Connor, P.Geo., a Director of American Lithium, and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.

Ab out American Lithium

American Lithium, a member of the TSX Venture 50, is actively engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of lithium projects within mining-friendly jurisdictions throughout the Americas. The Company is currently focused on enabling the shift to the new energy paradigm through the continued exploration and development of its strategically located TLC lithium claystone project in the richly mineralized Esmeralda lithium district in Nevada as well as continuing to advance its Falchani lithium and Macusani uranium development projects in southeastern Peru. Both Falchani and Macusani have been through preliminary economic assessments, exhibit strong additional exploration potential and are situated near significant infrastructure.

The TSX Venture 50 is a ranking of the top performers in each of 5 industry sectors in the TSX Venture Exchange over the last year.

For more information, please contact the Company at info@americanlithiumcorp.com or visit our website at www.americanlithiumcorp.com for project update videos and related background information.

