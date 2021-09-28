EV Battery Tech Announces that its IoniX Pro Home SmartWall will hit Showrooms across North America and Recommence Pre-Orders

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Extreme Vehicle Battery Technologies Corp. (the “Company” or “EV Battery Tech”) (CSE: ACDC) with its subsidiary, IoniX Pro Battery Technologies Inc. (“IoniX Pro”), are pleased to announce they are now recommencing pre-orders of the IoniX Pro Home SmartWallTM (the “SmartWall”) and that they intend to place the SmartWall on display in locations across North America.



The Company first announced its SmartWall concept on December 31, 2020 and has since taken steps, with the help of the Company’s Advisory Board, to turn the concept into reality. On September 7, 2021, EV Battery Tech and IoniX Pro unveiled the first device that arrived in Vancouver B.C. set to be installed for its first customer. The Company has now re-added a pre-order function to enable customers to pre-order devices set for 2022 delivery. Due to battery cell shortages, the Company will only be taking 1,000 per-orders on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The SmartWall will be going on display at select eBike Universe locations, a dealer of Daymak Inc., the Company’s partner on the EV Trilogy. The first location to display the SmartWall will be the IoniX Pro hometown of Vancouver, British Columbia. The Company plans to have the SmartWall on display at 160 E Cordova St as early as this week. The Company also intends display the SmartWall in Ontario and California, with more specific locations to be announced in the near future. The intention is to give potential customers and interested shareholders the opportunity to touch and feel a functioning SmartWall and learn more about it from an expert sales advisor.

The SmartWall allows users to control and monitor their homes remotely and features the Company’s remote monitoring, maintenance and repair functions, tied to its patented battery management system (BMS). These features make for longer lifespans than the average of leading competitors, while maintaining a safe, stable and much safer composition. The SmartWall has a capacity of 15 kW but the devices are available to stack together in parallel, to allow consumers to increase their desired capacity to up to 150 kW.

To place a pre-order deposit for the IoniX Pro Home SmartWall, visit: https://ionixpro.com/smartwall/

“It has been a very exciting road getting to this stage,” stated IoniX Pro Chief Innovation Officer, Robert Abenante. “Commencing this journey earlier this year and hitting new milestones by going from concept to design, manufacturing to delivered finished product, to displaying the SmartWall in showrooms and taking pre-orders on our first thousand customers across North America. We are excited to showcase this product, it’s pleasing aesthetic, and its ease of use allowing a more ‘hands on’ experience while providing a better understanding of its various functions.”

“The progress that we and IoniX Pro have made this year has been incredible. Our products are high-tech, eco-friendly and high caliber, working towards a greener future,” stated EV Battery Tech CEO, Bryson Goodwin. “The time is now to take steps towards a green tomorrow and we’ve taken leaps forward on that journey already.”

The Home SmartWall is the first product that has launched in the Company’s SmartWall series. The Company is continuing its research and development of the series and intends to release further updates later this year.

About EV Battery Tech

Extreme Vehicle Battery Technologies Corp. is a blockchain and battery technology company with revolutionary, patented Battery Management Systems (BMS) designed to meet the growing demand for scalable, smart solutions for the rapidly growing Electric Vehicle (EV) and Energy Storage Solution (ESS) markets. The company has committed to assisting global recycling solutions by offering recycling initiatives using their technology to analyze and fully refurbish used batteries.

