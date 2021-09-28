Aberdeen Acquires Securities in Q-Gold

TORONTO, Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ABERDEEN INTERNATIONAL INC. (“Aberdeen” or the “Company”) (TSX: AAB) (F: A8H) (OTC: AABVF) has acquired 1,666,667 units of Q-Gold Resources Ltd. (“Q-Gold”) in a non-brokered private placement financing of Q-Gold at a price of $0.15 per unit for a total subscription price of $250,000. Each unit is comprised of one Q-Gold common share (a “Common Share”) and one Q-Gold common share purchase warrant (a “Warrant”). Each Warrant is exercisable for one Common Share at a price of $0.20 for a period of 18 months.



Prior to this transaction, Aberdeen owned 4,865,000 Common Shares of Q-Gold. Subsequent to the closing of Q-Gold’s private placement on September 28, 2021, Aberdeen held 6,531,667 Common Shares, representing 14% of Q-Gold’s issued and outstanding Common Shares and 16.97% on a partially diluted basis.

Aberdeen completed this private placement for investment purposes and may buy or sell Q-Gold securities in the future.

ABOUT ABERDEEN INTERNATIONAL INC.

Aberdeen International is a global resource investment company and merchant bank focused on small capitalization companies in the rare metals and renewable energy sectors. AES-100 Inc., an Aberdeen portfolio investment, owns the exclusive rights and all intellectual property pertaining to T2M Global’s Advanced Electrolyzer System (AES-100) for the production of hydrogen from dilute syngas.

For additional information, please visit our website at www.aberdeen.green

For further information, please contact:

Ryan Ptolemy

Chief Financial Officer

Aberdeen International Inc.

ryanp@fmfinancialgroup.com

+1 416-861-5882

