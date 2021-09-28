Iveda Receives Strategic Investment from Bell Limited Partnership, Explores Potential Distribution Channel in Japan

MESA, Ariz., Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Iveda (OTC: IVDA), the worldwide provider of IvedaAI™ intelligent video search technology, Sentir® video surveillance products, IvedaPinpoint™ and IvedaHome™ IoT (Internet of Things) platforms with smart devices, today announced that it closed a strategic investment from Bell Limited Partnership.



Bell Limited Partnership is a Malaysia-based private equity investment fund. They invest in emerging growth companies that are creating great global technological impact. Its goal is to make a meaningful difference to the portfolio success through a robust investment process with long-term holding and enhanced market expansion assistance in Asia.

“We bet on the jockey, not only the horse; and we’re very excited to have made this strategic investment into Iveda because of its huge global revenue potential and technology leadership,” stated Dan Choi, senior partner of Bell Limited Partnership. “Their management team is genuine and unwavering at all times with a passion to bring an unparalleled level of realism that only true leaders of the industry would. The real-world applications of Iveda’s technologies and industrial expertise are what impressed us,” added Choi.

Iveda first engaged with the group through one of its senior partners from Japan, seeking to potentially use IvedaAI for a specific retail chain application in Japan. IvedaAI provides intelligence to video surveillance systems with its face recognition, license plate recognition, object search, vehicle/people counting and other video analytics. The first IvedaAI appliance shipped to the customer recently.

“The potential of this first customer in Japan is a stepping-stone to penetrate many other industries in Japan that can benefit from IvedaAI,” said David Ly, CEO of Iveda. “Japan is a lucrative market and not easy to enter. We are fortunate to have engaged with Bell Limited Partnership to help us navigate this important market for Iveda.,” added Ly.

“As we are not rushed with arbitrary deadlines towards a quick exit, we’re starting to open up the Japan market for Iveda with this first customer, a key player in the automotive aftermarket in Japan,” said Choi.

About Iveda

Iveda® (OTCMKTS:IVDA) specializes in IoT platforms that offer service providers a turn-key cloud video surveillance system, smart sensors and intelligent video search technology. Iveda utilizes proprietary command center, big data storage and deep-learning algorithms. Iveda has a SAFETY Act Certification from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security as a Qualified Anti-Terrorism Technology Provider. Headquartered in Mesa, Arizona, with a subsidiary in Taiwan, Iveda is publicly traded under the ticker symbol “IVDA.” For more information call (480) 307-8700 or visit www.iveda.com . To follow Iveda visit:

www.facebook.com/ivedasolutions,

www.twitter.com/ivedasolutions or

www.linkedin.com/company/iveda-solutions.

