CORA Physical Therapy Holds Second Annual CORA Unites 5K Charity Run in Support of ALS

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CORA Health Services, Inc., doing business as CORA Physical Therapy ("CORA"), a top-10 national operator of outpatient physical therapy services, announced the second annual CORA Unites 5K Charity run to take place Saturday, October 9, 2021.

For the past two years, CORA Physical Therapy has chosen one patient who embodies the CORA Unites mission to connect communities with purpose. The patient designates a charity of their choice to receive all the proceeds from the annual event. This year, the patient chosen is Lt. Col. Chuck Schretzman, a retired Airborne Army Ranger, for his extreme motivation in his fight against ALS. All proceeds from this year's CORA Unites Annual Charity 5K Race Against ALS will directly benefit Chuck's charity, I Am ALS.

Schretzman is a West Point graduate and served 26 years in the Army. He was diagnosed with ALS six months after retiring. Schretzman has lived with ALS for six years and credits his fighting spirit and physical therapy regimen for helping outlive the typical two- to five-year prognosis.

"I am going to do whatever it takes to keep myself strong. I owe it to my coaches, my family and kids, my soldiers, my teachers and anyone that has given me time and dedication to keep fighting," said Schretzman.

CORA Unites 5K is held during National Physical Therapy Month, a month dedicated to celebrating the physical therapy profession and all the ways physical therapy helps to improve lives across the country. October 9, 2021, is also recognized globally as Physical Therapy Day of Service, a day of community service and a time for physical therapists to give back to the patient communities they serve every day.

"It's been a sincere pleasure getting to know Chuck and witness firsthand his courageous fight against ALS and his desire to raise awareness for others," said Kayla Pope, Clinic Manager at CORA Physical Therapy in Savannah, Georgia. "Working for a company that will help support Chuck in providing a vehicle for donations to an organization that Chuck is passionate about is truly amazing. Our hope is that we can raise money for I Am ALS that can help fund their ongoing research to one day find a treatment, if not a cure, for ALS."

Chuck's Virtual Race Against ALS is open to everyone who wants to support Chuck's fight against ALS. The virtual race is currently accepting registrations and will remain open for donations October 9 - October 31, 2021. Runners who wish to participate can sign up and complete the race at any point during that timeframe. Participants can run, walk, bike, swim, or any other physical activity of their choosing. Participants can register at RunSignup.com. The fee to register is $35.00 and includes a t-shirt, finisher's medal, and an online certificate of completion.

CORA Physical Therapy is an outpatient rehabilitation company that uses proven clinical practices and cost-effective treatment protocols to return patients to their jobs and lifestyles as soon as possible. Its clinics offer a complete range of treatment, including outpatient physical therapy and general rehabilitation, worker's compensation therapy, sports and auto injury rehabilitation, and rehabilitation for seniors. CORA operates more than 240 clinics in 10 states: Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, Missouri, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and Wisconsin, including specialty clinics under the Body Gears brand.

