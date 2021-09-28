DoubleDown Interactive’s Undead World: Hero Survival Launches Worldwide

SEATTLE, Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ: DDI), a leading developer and publisher of digital social casino games, announced the worldwide launch of its first-ever RPG, Undead World: Hero Survival, a zombie apocalypse game that features hero-collecting and idle gameplay. The game launched on September 27, 2021 and marks a departure from the social casino genre for the company.



“It has been great to see the reception Undead World: Hero Survival has received so far in its initial, limited release,” said In Keuk Kim, CEO of DoubleDown. “We are excited to open the game to the larger audience. Even as we celebrate the milestone of worldwide release, we are enjoying the work of developing new content for future updates.”

Concurrent with the worldwide release, DoubleDown Interactive released a major content update, introducing three brand-new heroes, a new mini-game, and the ability to ascend heroes to higher ranks. Regular updates will follow, adding new heroes to collect, new areas to explore, and more stages to advance the campaign and deepen the story of Undead World: Hero Survival.

Undead World: Hero Survival is now available on Android and iOS devices.

About DoubleDown Interactive

DoubleDown Interactive, Co. Ltd. is a leading developer and publisher of digital games on mobile and web-based platforms. We are the creators of multi-format interactive entertainment experiences for casual players, bringing authentic Vegas entertainment to players around the world through an online social casino experience. Our flagship title, DoubleDown Casino, has been a fan-favorite game on leading social and mobile platforms for years, entertaining millions of players worldwide with a lineup of classic and modern games.

