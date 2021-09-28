TeamUp Fitness Has Selected Denver to Launch a New Fitness Connection - Dating App

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Year after year, Denver has ranked as a top city for both dating and fitness by publications like U.S. News & World Report, Men's Health, and ELLE. TeamUp Fitness , a fitness community app that gives people a way to meet new workout partners, find their fitness match, and reach their workout goals, sees Denver as a perfect match.

TeamUp is collaborating with local businesses and fitness centers in Denver to host a series of events to familiarize the local fitness community with the opportunities the app provides - both for working out and making a love connection.

"Denver is a hot spot for fitness enthusiasts, sports fans, and offers a variety of indoor and outdoor activities, making it the perfect match for TeamUp," said Tony Trombetta, CEO of TeamUp Fitness. "People crave personal connections and our app helps users form relationships, romantic or not, with others who share the same athletic passions and fitness goals."

"Denver has it all: great nightlife, numerous gyms, fitness centers, yoga studios, and a plethora of summer and winter activities, which makes for a great recipe for singles to TEAMUP and for us to officially launch the App,'' says Frank Peperno, CMO. TeamUp is looking to become the go-to resource for finding meaningful fitness connections in Denver.

Since its launch in 2020, TeamUp Fitness has become the go-to dating app for fitness enthusiasts. It offers an innovative platform combining social networking, lifestyle sharing, and online dating to bring the fitness community together. And if users aren't looking for a relationship, they can still use the app to build a supportive fitness community.

The TeamUp Fitness app is now available for download on the Apple Store or Google Play Store .

