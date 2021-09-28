Level 10 Construction's 200 Park High-Rise Wins Innovative Technology Award

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Level 10 Construction's 200 Park project, a 19-story high-rise totaling more than 1.3 million gross square feet of office and parking in downtown San Jose, last night won the Silicon Valley Business Journal (SVBJ) Structures Award for Innovative Technology. In accepting the award in a virtual ceremony staged by SVBJ, Level 10 Partner/Vice President Operations Casey Wend thanked the project team, which includes Jay Paul Company (developer), Gensler (architect), Schuff Steel (steel fabricator and erector), and Magnusson Klemencic Associates (MKA). MKA is the project's structural engineer and the originator of the SpeedCore system, being used on 200 Park to erect the building's structural core.

"It is direct investments in innovations, like SpeedCore, that can save millions of dollars in construction costs, allow for earlier occupancy of a new building, and be built with materials produced in the USA." — Evan Bayh, former U.S. senator and governor of Indiana, in RealClearPolitics, November 18, 2020

"The SpeedCore system that we are using at 200 Park is a game-changer in the construction industry," said Wend, adding that "it's very exciting to be part of the second project in the United States to be implementing this system, taking advantage of 1) the schedule reduction, 2) cost savings, and 3) providing additional flexibility for future tenant design."

What is SpeedCore? Technically, it's a Concrete-Filled Composite Plate Shear Wall (CF-CPSW) system. In laymen's terms, it's a faster, safer, and more efficient way of building a high-rise.

Ron Klemencic, Chairman and CEO of Magnusson Klemencic Associates (MKA), and a group of AEC colleagues took an established, open-source idea—filling prefabricated steel plates with concrete to create a building's core—and elevated it by using the system on a high-rise: the 58-story Rainier Square Redevelopment in Seattle. The system enabled the team to erect the building's core nine months ahead of schedule compared to the traditional method.

Partner/VP Operations Kevin Englund, who is working with Casey Wend to lead construction of 200 Park, says that "the use of SpeedCore can help the team save (approx.) three months on the overall construction schedule" for the 200 Park project.

The SpeedCore system relies on two steel plates connected with steel cross ties, which is then filled with high-strength concrete. The modular nature of these prefabricated "sandwich" panels allows for faster erection speed since the system provides stability without requiring traditional rebar reinforcing or the temporary formwork of a typical concrete core, and progress is not dependent on concrete curing times.

200 Park is currently at the 9th level of the 19-story structure and intends to top out steel in early 2021.

Level 10's SpeedCore mock-up installation video: https://vimeo.com/514068489

Level 10's SpeedCore conceptual structural steel sequence video: https://vimeo.com/522520812

Want to know more about SpeedCore? The American Institute of Steel Construction (AISC) has a great webpage on the system: https://www.aisc.org/why-steel/innovative-systems/SpeedCore/

Level 10 Construction is a full-service general contractor with offices throughout California, including Sunnyvale, San Francisco and San Diego. An ENR California Contractor of the Year, Level 10 is focused on providing innovative facilities to the corporate, healthcare, education, hospitality, cultural, entertainment, technology, life science and mixed-use residential markets. Level 10 offers a full range of services, including preconstruction, design-build and integrated project delivery, self-performed concrete work, MEP and commissioning services, BIM services, green construction and Lean construction practices. Level 10's core mission is to build at the highest level, which means delivering projects safety, on time and within budget, but which also means discovering new efficiencies and value for our clients.

