KVH Wins Three Prestigious NMEA Product of Excellence Awards

MIDDLETOWN, R.I., Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KVH Industries, Inc., (Nasdaq: KVHI), is pleased to announce that the National Marine Electronics Association (NMEA), a group made up of the top marine electronics professionals in the country, has honored three of KVH’s marine antenna systems for product excellence. KVH’s TracVision® UHD7 received the 2021 Product of Excellence Award in the satellite TV antenna category; KVH’s TracPhone® V30 received NMEA’s 2021 Product of Excellence Award in the satellite communications antenna category; and KVH’s TracPhone LTE-1 received the 2021 Product of Excellence Award in the WiFi/cellular device category.



This is the 24th consecutive year that KVH has achieved the NMEA distinction for its TracVision systems; the 19th time that KVH’s TracPhone satcom systems have been recognized; and the 3rd time KVH’s TracPhone LTE-1 was recognized in the WiFi/cellular device category.



The NMEA Product of Excellence Awards are presented annually to recognize design, performance, and reliability in marine electronics products. The winners are selected by a vote of the members of NMEA, an industry group made up of more than 600 companies, including manufacturers, dealers, and boat builders.



“Receiving three NMEA product awards this year is a thrill for KVH, and we are extremely honored,” says Jim George, KVH’s vice president for Americas and global leisure. “Knowing that NMEA’s marine electronics professionals continue to give our products their vote of confidence means the world to us since these are the people working day in and day out with our products as well as those of our competitors.”



The TracVision UHD7 is a high-performance 60 cm (24 inch) marine satellite TV antenna designed to provide boat owners, charter yacht guests, and commercial vessel crews with access to ultra-high-definition (UHD) and 4K programming from leading satellite TV providers.



KVH’s TracPhone V30, introduced earlier this year, is a 37 cm (14.5 inch) diameter, Ku-band, single-cable, DC-powered VSAT antenna providing data speeds as fast as 6 Mbps down/2 Mbps up to boats worldwide. The TracPhone V30 is designed for KVH’s mini-VSAT Broadband sm HTS network, which utilizes Intelsat’s FlexMaritime service to deliver global multi-layered satellite coverage.

The TracPhone LTE-1 is a 34 cm (13 inch) marine-grade system utilizing LTE-Advanced (LTE-A) network technology to enable boaters to enjoy streaming video, web browsing, social media, and more, as far as 20+ miles offshore. The system includes a high-gain, dual LTE-A antenna array for a stronger signal with service up to twice as far offshore as a cellphone.



KVH is a mobile technology innovator that provides connectivity solutions for commercial maritime, leisure marine, and land mobile applications on vessels and vehicles, including the TracPhone and TracVision product lines, the global mini-VSAT Broadband HTS network, and AgilePlans® Connectivity as a Service (CaaS). The company’s KVH Media Group provides news, sports, and entertainment content with such brands as NEWSlink™ and SPORTSlink™.

Note to Editors: For more information about KVH’s award-winning marine antenna systems, please visit the KVH website, kvh.com/leisure_boats_yachts. High-resolution images of KVH products are available at the KVH Press Room Image Library, kvh.com/Press-Room/Image-Library.



About KVH Industries, Inc.

KVH Industries, Inc., is a global leader in mobile connectivity and inertial navigation systems, with innovative technology designed to enable a mobile world. A market leader in maritime VSAT, KVH designs, manufactures, and provides connectivity and content services globally. KVH is also a premier manufacturer of high-performance sensors and integrated inertial systems for defense and commercial applications. Founded in 1982, the company is based in Middletown, RI, with research, development, and manufacturing operations in Middletown, RI, and Tinley Park, IL, and more than a dozen offices around the globe.

KVH Industries, Inc., has used, registered, or applied to register its trademarks in the U.S.A. and other countries around the world, including but not limited to the following marks: KVH, TracPhone, TracVision, mini-VSAT Broadband, AgilePlans, NEWSlink, and SPORTSlink. All other trademarks are the property of their respective companies.

