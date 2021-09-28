Capital Digestive Care Finalizes Partnership with Gastrointestinal & Liver Specialists of Tidewater

Silver Spring, Maryland, Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Digestive Care (CDC) announced that it had finalized its partnership with Gastrointestinal & Liver Specialists of Tidewater, PLLC (GLST), continuing its growth as the largest private gastroenterology (GI) practice in the Mid-Atlantic Region.

The partnership will leverage PE GI Solutions—a physician-oriented management services organization (MSO)—to achieve economies of scale and growth planning activities to support independent GI care within an ever-evolving healthcare environment.

“CDC is the perfect partner to help us build upon our 25 years of service to our Tidewater area communities,” said Dr. Dan Neumann, President, and CEO of GLST. “Expanding our services and improving patient access through this partnership will allow GLST to continue to thrive within the rapidly changing healthcare environment where the complexity of hospital and payer relationships is just one of the many challenges we’re facing.”

GLST will benefit from CDC’s ability to achieve economies of scale that enhance patient care and reduce costs to patients and insurance companies. A recent analysis of Capital Digestive Care’s historical performance in the state of Maryland qualified the group as highly cost-effective, creating opportunities to participate in value-based payment programs.

“Our goal for growth is to partner with highly-respected practices like GLST that share our values and our desire to provide opportunities for private practices to remain independent,” said Dr. Michael Weinstein, President & CEO of Capital Digestive Care. “Together, our groups will be stronger and better equipped to provide lower-cost, high-quality GI care within the Mid-Atlantic region.”

The partnership with CDC will provide GLST with immediate access to opportunities to expand its scope of GI services through CDC’s robust infrastructure and state-of-the-art systems, IT capabilities, and resources, including infusion and specialized GI laboratory services.

CDC recently announced the expansion and relocation of its laboratory to a new 21,000-square-foot facility encompassing anatomical pathology and molecular diagnostics testing. The Roche Diagnostics Center of Excellence lab will deliver faster results for patients, allow for strategic partnerships focused on developing customized diagnostic tests for GI care, and accommodate future growth of CDC’s patient base.

With 34 board-certified physicians, 12 advanced care providers, and 8 locations, GLST is the Tidewater region’s leading liver and gastroenterology care practice. With the addition of GLST, CDC will double its footprint in the Mid-Atlantic, bringing the number of GI specialists serving the region to 128.

About Capital Digestive Care

Founded in 2009, Capital Digestive Care is the largest private gastroenterology practice in the Mid-Atlantic. More than 80 physicians and advanced care practitioners treat a wide range of conditions—from the common complaint of heartburn to the complex management of Crohn’s Disease—and offer critical services for the prevention of colon cancer for more than 75,000 patients annually. With business operations located in Silver Spring, MD, Capital Digestive Care’s integrated care model connects its doctors to more than 20 office locations and outpatient surgery centers as well as specialized laboratory services and the largest clinical research program of its kind in the region. For more information on Capital Digestive Care, please visit www.capitaldigestivecare.com.

About Gastrointestinal & Liver Specialists of Tidewater, PLLC

For more than 25 years, Gastrointestinal & Liver Specialists of Tidewater, PLLC (GLST) has been the premier practice for liver and gastroenterology in Southeastern Virginia. GLST’s board-certified physicians and advanced care practitioners are experts in the treatment of digestive and liver diseases, handling cases from the simple to the complex. GLST’s mission is to provide exceptional, personalized medical care by gaining an understanding of each patient’s individual condition in order to deliver the most effective treatment plan available. Patients choose GLST for its comprehensive services and exceptional level of care, along with the convenience of easy access to several locations in Hampton Roads and the Peninsula. For more information, visit https://glstva.com/.

About PE GI Solutions

PE GI Solutions specializes in providing integrated business strategies and insights for GI specialists and healthcare partners to help their practices, ASCs, and ancillary services grow and thrive through professional management, aligned investments, and strategic partnerships. PE GI Solutions’ physician partners leverage the PE Practice Solutions and PE Center Solutions platforms to gain access to centralized resources and operational efficiencies that drive growth and positively impact physician and patent experiences—all while preserving the independent practice of medicine. Through leadership, advocacy, and service, PE GI Solutions addresses the unique challenges GI physicians face while remaining focused on improving financial and clinical outcomes that drive quality patient care. Recognized as the largest single-specialty developer, investor, and manager, PE GI Solutions is the trusted business partner and advisor exclusively serving gastroenterologists for over 20+ years. For more information on PE GI Solutions, please visit www.pegisolutions.com

