MMIT/Evaluate Acquire Panalgo to Bring Speed and Trust to Pharma Analytics and Decision-Making

Yardley, PA, Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Managed Markets Insight & Technology (MMIT) and Evaluate (a Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe and Hg portfolio company)—which joined forces last month to become a $1.6 billion global pharma commercial intelligence provider—announced the acquisition of Panalgo, a premier healthcare data analytics company that serves many of the largest biopharmaceutical, medical device and contract research organizations around the globe.

“MMIT/Evaluate and Panalgo share a vision of generating evidence and insights faster, all to help patients get timely access to lifesaving therapies,” said MMIT CEO Mike Gallup. The addition of Panalgo fits perfectly into our strategy of building a best-in-breed technology and services-driven healthcare business servicing pharma, biotech and beyond.”

With this acquisition, MMIT/Evaluate aim to transform the process of bringing drugs to market. By incorporating Panalgo’s flagship Instant Health Data (IHD) software, MMIT/Evaluate will offer customers an end-to-end commercialization platform that provides critical, data-driven insights instantly, allowing life sciences leaders to make better decisions faster.

“The ability to quickly generate insights, inform decisions on the effectiveness and safety of new treatments, and reduce barriers to accessing care, all fulfill a huge need in the marketplace,” said Panalgo CEO Joseph Menzin, Ph.D. “With Panalgo’s best-in-class platform, MMIT’s expansive base of over 1,300 biopharma and payer customers, and its gold-standard formulary data, we are well-equipped to support clients from end to end.”

On Nov. 1, 2021, Jordan Menzin, CTO, will become CEO of Panalgo, and Joseph Menzin will transition to the role of Executive Chairman. Panalgo will continue operating under its brand to provide the same innovative IHD software and high-quality customer support.

“I’m excited to lead this next phase of Panalgo’s growth,” said Jordan Menzin. “Together, we’ll help clients solve problems by leveraging quicker, more efficient insights—and, ultimately, get therapies into the hands of the patients who need them.”

About MMIT

For nearly two decades, MMIT has been solely focused on solving the “what and why” of market access, and has been a trusted, go-to-market partner to more than 1,300 biopharma and payer customers. We believe that patients who need lifesaving treatments shouldn’t face delays because accessing drugs can be confusing. As the leading provider of market access data, analytics and insights, our expert teams of clinicians, data specialists and market researchers provide clarity and confidence so that our clients can make better decisions.

Divisions of MMIT include AIS Health, creator of the Directory of Health Plans and leading healthcare publications; Zitter Health Insights, provider of market access insights and solutions for specialty drugs; RJ Health, the market leader in pricing and coding solutions for infusion drugs covered under the medical benefit, and The Dedham Group, the preeminent U.S. market access oncology and specialty therapeutics consultancy.

For more information about MMIT, visit mmitnetwork.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About Evaluate

Since 1996, Evaluate has provided the life sciences industry with the data, insight and intelligence to facilitate confident decision making on high-value investments in treatments and markets. We enable our clients to embed our proprietary & industry data into their workflows, tools and processes so they can work more effectively and efficiently. For more information about Evaluate, visit evaluate.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About Panalgo

Panalgo provides software that streamlines healthcare data analytics by removing complex programming from the equation. Our Instant Health Data (IHD) software empowers teams to generate and share trustworthy results faster, enabling more impactful decisions. To learn more, visit us at panalgo.com and follow us on LinkedIn. To request a demo of our IHD software, please contact us at demo@panalgo.com.

PJ Solomon served as exclusive financial advisor and Foley & Lardner served as legal advisor to Panalgo. Silversmith Capital Partners and Transformation Capital were the lead investors in Panalgo, and both Silversmith and Transformation will continue to be investors in the combined company going forward.

About Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe

WCAS is a leading U.S. private equity firm focused on two target industries: healthcare and technology. Since its founding in 1979, the Firm's strategy has been to partner with outstanding management teams and build value for its investors through a combination of operational improvements, growth initiatives and strategic acquisitions. WCAS has raised and managed funds totaling over $27 billion of committed capital. For more information, please visit wcas.com.

About Hg

Hg is a leading investor in software and services, focused on backing businesses that change how we all do business. Deep technology expertise, complemented by vertical application specialization and dedicated operational support, provides a compelling proposition to management teams looking to scale their businesses. Hg has funds under management of over $37 billion, with an investment team of over 140 professionals, plus a portfolio team of more than 35 operators, providing practical support to help our businesses to realize their growth ambitions. Based in London, Munich and New York, Hg has a portfolio of over 35 software and technology businesses, worth around $70 billion aggregate enterprise value, with over 55,000 employees globally, growing at over 20% per year. Visit hgcapital.com for more information.