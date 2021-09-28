New York, Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Food Pathogen Detection Technology Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06151536/?utm_source=GNW

The global food pathogen detection technology market is expected to grow from $3.77 billion in 2020 to $4.25 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.7%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $5.78 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 8%.



The food pathogen detection technology market consists of sales of food pathogen detection products and related services for the detection and elimination of foodborne pathogens from food.Foodborne pathogens are bacteria, viruses, and parasites that exist in food and are a cause of serious illness such as food poisoning.



The food pathogen detection technology market is involved in the development of food testing techniques that are used to identify any bacterial contamination in the food by pathogens and removing them to prevent any unwanted incidents of foodborne illness, toxicity, or poisoning.



The food pathogen detection technology market covered in this report is segmented by technology into traditional (quantitative culture and qualitative culture), rapid (convenience, polymerase chain reaction, and immunoassay). It is also segmented by food type into meat & poultry, dairy, processed food, fruits & vegetables, cereals & grains and by type into E. coli, salmonella, listeria, campylobacter, others (norovirus and rotavirus).



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



Lack of food control infrastructure in developing countries is a major restraint on the food pathogen detection technology market.Food control infrastructure in many developing countries is generally inadequate due to limited resources and poor management.



Food control laboratories are often not well equipped and do not have trained staff.Food control systems also face poorly developed compliance guidelines in many developing countries.



According to WHO, foodborne hazards are responsible for 137,000 deaths and 91 million acute illnesses in Africa every year. For instance, world’s worst-ever outbreak of listeriosis, a foodborne illness, claimed lives of around 200 people and sickened around 1000 people in Africa since January 2017 to late 2018.Therefore, poor food control infrastructure in developing countries is expected to restrain the food pathogen detection technology market in the forecast period.



In February 2019, BioMérieux acquired Invisible Sentinel, a US-based food testing firm for a deal amount of $75 million.The deal is expected to bring innovative solutions to ensure food and beverage quality and to strengthen BioMérieux position in food pathogen testing and spoilage organism detection.



Invisible Sentinel is a US-based firm involved in providing DNA contamination tools for the food, beer, and wine industries.



Increase in the outbreak of foodborne illness across the world contributed to the growth of the food pathogen detection technology market.According to a report published by WHO in 2020, almost every tenth person falls ill due to pathogens and 420,000 people die every year after getting infected by foodborne illness.



Diarrhoea is the most common disease caused by contaminated food and almost 550 million people (including 220 million children under 5 years of age) are affected by diarrhoeal diseases. The upsurge in the occurrence of foodborne diseases among the global population increased the demand for food pathogen detection technology, thus driving the market’s growth.



Genetic testing technology is being increasingly used for the rapid, sensitive, reliable detection of pathogens on the food.Genetic testing techniques identify the problem even when the pathogens are just formed or are in tiny concentration.



For instance, in 2019, in a healthcare conference in San Fransisco, the USA, a Biotech startup firm LexaGena, announced about LX2, world’s first on-site, open access instrumentation for pathogen detection which can be used for food safety, veterinary diagnostics and water quality testing. The company is currently in the phase of developing the analyzer and expects to launch soon in the market.



The countries covered in the market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

