Eastern Europe SVOD (Subscription Video on Demand) Market Forecast Report 2021: 47 Million SVOD Subscriptions by 2026; More than Double from 22 Million at End-2021

The report forecasts 47 million SVOD subscriptions in Eastern Europe by 2026; more than double from 22 million at end-2021. Russia will have 20 million subscriptions by 2026, up from 11 million at end-2021.

Netflix will reach 10.36 million subscribers by 2026, double its 2021 total. Its Russian subscriber base will climb due to its partnership with National Media Group.

Simon Murray, Principal Analyst, said: "After several delays, Eastern Europe's SVOD sector will take off from 2022. This is prompted mainly by launches from Disney+, Sky Showtime and HBO Max. There is plenty of room for growth beyond our forecast period as only a fifth of TV households will pay for at least one SVOD platform by 2026."

Disney+ will have 6.01 million subscribers by 2026 despite only starting in mid-2022. HBO Max will reach 2.13 million paying subscribers by 2026, having officially started at the same time as Disney+.

Countries Covered:

Albania

Belarus

Bosnia

Bulgaria

Croatia

Cyprus

Czech Rep

Estonia

Greece

Hungary

Latvia

Lithuania

Macedonia

Moldova

Montenegro

Poland

Romania

Russia

Serbia

Slovakia

Slovenia

Ukraine

Key Topics Covered:

Insight: Detailed country-by-country analysis for Czech Republic, Greece, Hungary, Poland, Romania and Russia in a 34-page PDF document.

Excel workbook for each year from 2010 to 2026 for 22 countries by household penetration, by SVOD subscribers and revenues for movies and TV episodes. As well as summary tables by country and by platform.

Companies Mentioned

Amazon

Amediateka

Apple TV+

Canal Plus

CDA

Disney+

Divan.TV

Go 3

HBO

Ivi

Megogo

National Media Group

Netflix

Okko

Pickbox

Player+

Polsat Box/Ipla

Sky

TNT Premier

Viaplay

Voyo

