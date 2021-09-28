New York, Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "ICU Beds Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Implications And Growth To 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06151535/?utm_source=GNW

, Span-America Medical Systems Inc., Malvestio S.P.A., and Merivaara Corp.



The global ICU beds market is expected to decline from $3.38 billion in 2020 to $2.44 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -27.8%. The change in growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The market is expected to reach $2.52 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of.8%.



The Intensive Care Unit (ICU) Beds market consists of sales of special hospital beds designed for ICUs to take care of critical patients.The market consists of revenues generated by establishments that are primarily engaged in the manufacturing of electrical, semi-electrical, and mechanical ICU Beds that provide both safety and comfort to patients and also caregivers.



Intensive care represents the highest level of continuing patient care and treatment. An intensive care unit (ICU) is a designated area offering facilities for the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of critical illnesses such as multiple organ failures.



The ICU beds market covered in this report is segmented by type into electric beds, semi-electric beds, and manual beds. It is also segmented by application into pediatric intensive care unit, neonatal intensive care unit, psychiatric intensive care unit, cardiac intensive care unit, neurological intensive care unit, trauma intensive care unit, post-operative recovery unit, surgical intensive care unit, mobile intensive care unit and by end use into general and acute care hospitals, specialized hospitals, multi-specialty hospitals, ambulatory surgery centres (ASC), others.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The frequent outbreaks of pandemic diseases such as Influenza, Ebola, and the recent COVID-19, has put enormous pressure on healthcare authorities and health services to draft and discuss preparedness plans that includes the increase in number of ICU beds, to accommodate critically ill patients.During pandemics, most patients require ICU admission and this drives the market for ICU beds.



Even in most well-developed countries, ICU beds are often close to capacity during such out-breaks. In United States, there are an estimated 34.2 ICU beds per 10,000 people, yet there is a surge in demand during recent COVID-19 pandemic. In Italy, there are about 12.5 ICU beds per 10,000 people. Due to the recent outbreak, with the rate of increase in the number of patients in intensive care with COVID-19, the demand for number of ICU beds continues to change. In China and India, it is only 3.6 and 2.3 beds per 10,000 people respectively, and the demand in such developing countries is huge. Patients with severe COVID-19 disease require approximately 14 days of respiratory support in ICU. Such lengthy treatment time will further stress resources. Therefore, the frequent outbreaks of pandemics are expected to drive the market for ICU beds.



The market for ICU beds is experiencing exponential growth.Increasing COVID-19 cases across the globe pressurizing governments of emerging and developed countries to increase their intensive care capacities.



Public health systems releasing funds to procure the needed hospital infrastructure, with ICU beds being one of the important requirements.



Critical care is often described as expensive care that includes high cost of resources.In United States, although ICU beds comprise less than 10% of hospital beds, ICU departments consume 22% of total hospital costs.



ICU beds tend to cost threefold higher than a bed in a general ward.ICU beds cost between $25,000 and $30,000, significantly more than other medical/surgical beds, which typically cost $5,000 to $10,000 a bed.



Bariatric beds are even more expensive, which are nearly about $35,000 to $40,000 each.The escalating demand for critical care services put financial strain on both health care systems, and also on patients who pay completely or partially out-of-pockets for these services.



Therefore, high prices of ICU beds are challenging the growth of this market.



The countries covered in the market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06151535/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________