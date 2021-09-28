Global Industrial Adhesives and Sealants Market Report 2021: Technology Strategies Focus on Sustainable Products, Flexible Packaging, and High-end Electronics Applications

Dublin, Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Industrial Adhesives and Sealants Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study presents an assessment of the current status and prospects of the global market for industrial adhesives and sealants. It considers the market's volume shipment and revenue from 2017 to 2027.
The research identifies growth opportunities and challenges pertaining to the consumption of adhesives and sealants by end-use industries, namely packaging, electrical and electronics, industrial machinery, and others (metal & glass processing and pulp & paper).
Adhesives and sealants are increasingly preferred over mechanical fastening, welding, and other conventional joining methods in various industrial applications as these products offer seamless bonding between surfaces and help reduce manpower and manufacturing costs.
The packaging industry, one of the major end-use segments for packaging adhesives, is expected to witness significant expansion through exponential growth of the fast moving consumer goods (FMCG), eCommerce, food and beverage, personal protective equipment (PPE), and healthcare industries. Applications of industrial adhesives and sealants have been quantitatively explained for all key product types along with chemistries and technologies used to formulate these products.
All regional markets are broken down into key sub-regions; and chapters for each of the four end-use applications, including the respective quantitative and qualitative coverage, have been included.
Key Questions Answered
- What are the product chemistry and end-use application trends in the market?
- What are the major challenges market participants face?
- What are the key factors that drive or restrict market growth?
- What are the major industrial adhesives and sealants end-industry markets?
- Who are the key market participants?
- What are the regional market trends?
- What are the main growth opportunities for this market?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Industrial Adhesives and Sealants Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Industrial Adhesives and Sealants Market
- Market Segmentation
- Geographic Scope
- Key Competitors for the Industrial Adhesives and Sealants Market
- Key Questions This Study Will Answer
- Industrial Adhesives and Sealants Market Scope of Analysis
- Key Growth Metric for Industrial Adhesives and Sealants Market
- Value Chain Analysis, Global Industrial Adhesives and Sealants Market
- Value Chain Analysis Discussion, Industrial Adhesives and Sealants Market
- Growth Drivers for Industrial Adhesives and Sealants Market
- Growth Driver Analysis for Industrial Adhesives and Sealants Market
- Growth Restraints for Industrial Adhesives and Sealants Market
- Growth Restraint Analysis for Industrial Adhesives and Sealants Market
- Graphical Summary - Key Futuristic Growth Impacting Factors
- Forecast Assumption Factors, Industrial Adhesives and Sealants Market
- Revenue and Volume Shipment Forecast, Industrial Adhesives and Sealants Market
- Revenue Forecast by Region, Industrial Adhesives and Sealants Market
- Volume Shipment Forecast by Region, Industrial Adhesives and Sealants Market
- Revenue and Volume Shipment Forecast Analysis by Region, Industrial Adhesives and Sealants Market
- Revenue Forecast by Product Type, Industrial Adhesives and Sealants Market
- Volume Shipment Forecast by Product Type, Industrial Adhesives and Sealants Market
- Average Selling Price Forecast, Industrial Adhesives and Sealants Market
- Revenue, Volume Shipment, and Pricing Forecast Analysis, Total Industrial Adhesives and Sealants Market
- Percent Volume Shipment Forecast by Application, Industrial Adhesives
- Percent Volume Shipment Forecast by Application, Industrial Sealants
- Percent Volume Shipment Analysis by Application, Industrial Adhesives and Sealants
- Market Share, Industrial Adhesives and Sealants Market
- Competitive Environment, Industrial Adhesives and Sealants Market
- Case Study - Investment Strategy: Arsenal Capital Partners
3. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Industrial Adhesives
- Segment Characteristics and Overview, Industrial Adhesives
- Key Growth Metrics for Industrial Adhesives
- Revenue and Volume Shipment Forecast, Industrial Adhesives
- Revenue and Volume Shipment Forecast Analysis, Industrial Adhesives
- Revenue Forecast by Region, Industrial Adhesives
- Volume Shipment Forecast by Region, Industrial Adhesives
- Percent Volume Shipment Forecast by Sub-Regions, Industrial Adhesives
- Percent Volume Shipment Forecast by Technology, Industrial Adhesives
- Percent Volume Shipment Forecast Analysis by Formulation Technology, Industrial Adhesives
- Revenue Forecast by Chemistry, Industrial Adhesives
- Volume Shipment Forecast by Chemistry, Industrial Adhesives
- Percent Volume Shipment Forecast Analysis by Chemistry, Industrial Adhesives
4. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Industrial Sealants
- Segment Characteristics and Overview, Industrial Sealants
- Key Growth Metrics for Industrial Sealants
- Revenue and Volume Shipment Forecast, Industrial Sealants
- Revenue and Volume Shipment Forecast Analysis, Industrial Sealants
- Revenue Forecast by Region, Industrial Sealants
- Volume Shipment Forecast by Region, Industrial Sealants
- Percent Volume Shipment Forecast by Sub - Region, Industrial Sealants
- Percent Volume Shipment Forecast by Application Technology, Industrial Sealants
- Percent Volume Shipment Forecast Analysis by Application Technology, Industrial Sealants
- Revenue Forecast by Chemistry, Industrial Sealants
- Volume Shipment Forecast by Chemistry, Industrial Sealants
- Percent Volume Shipment Forecast Analysis by Chemistry, Industrial Sealants
5. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Industrial Adhesives and Sealants in Packaging Applications
6. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Industrial Adhesives and Sealants in Electrical and Electronics Applications
7. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Industrial Adhesives and Sealants in Industrial Machinery Applications
8. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Industrial Adhesives and Sealants in Other Applications
9. Growth Opportunity Universe, Industrial Adhesives and Sealants Market
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Rising Popularity of Sustainable Packaging Expected to Fuel Demand for Biodegradable Adhesives, 2021
- Growth Opportunity 2 - High-Performance Elastic Adhesives for Electrical & Electronic Applications to Create Fresh Adhesive Demand, 2021
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Strategic Acquisition of Key Businesses, 2021
10. Next Steps
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/djfovt