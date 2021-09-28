NSION Technologies & Maptelligent Strategic Partnership

LAS VEGAS, NV, Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Maptelligent, Inc., (MAPT) has partnered with NSION Technologies to provide secure and enhanced situational awareness using real time video data streaming technology and IoT sensors with our 3D digital twins of building, properties, and operations. Using innovative product as a service capability, Maptelligent, Inc., will “live enable” cameras, drones and other IoT sensors into a real-time interface powered by NSION. The combined solution will increase real-time awareness capability of an incident, increase reliability, and improve mission critical decision making involving the locations and operational workflow.



“NSION Technologies is very excited to be working closely with Maptelligent, Inc., to help provide enhanced capabilities with our video data streaming, communication and collaboration in an easy to use and secure fashion,” said Brett Johnson, North America Channels Director, NSION Technologies.

Mr. Joseph Cosio-Barron, CEO for Maptelligent, Inc., says, “The strategic partnership with NSION Technologies provides the industry with significant added components in all the current markets we expect to serve. The opportunity will accelerate our growth in the specialty space of indoor mapping capabilities”.

About NSION Technologies, founded in 2017 and Headquartered Helsinki, Finland incorporated in the United States, with an office at the Syracuse University Center for Advanced Systems and Engineering (CASE) now offering a Reseller Program for the United States, the strategic partnership will benefit from the University Center for Advanced Systems and Engineering. For more info go to www.nsiontec.com .

About Maptelligent, Inc., (OTC Pink: MAPT) (“the Company”), the developer of a robust data management platform designed to improve emergency responses dedicated to using state-of-art indoor mapping technology to ensure the places where we work, play, worship, and routinely visit are safe, sustainable, and operate more efficiently. For more info go to www.maptelligent.com .

