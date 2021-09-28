Dyne Therapeutics to Host Virtual Research and Development Day on Wednesday, October 13, 2021

- “The Muscle to Move to the Clinic” Event Will Highlight Preclinical Data Supporting Advancement of Dyne’s DM1 and DMD Programs Toward Clinical Trials and Anticipated Timelines, and Feature Leading Experts in Both Disease Areas -



WALTHAM, Mass., Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: DYN), a muscle disease company focused on advancing innovative life-transforming therapeutics for people living with genetically driven diseases, will host a virtual Research and Development Day on Wednesday, October 13, 2021 from 8:00 – 10:30 a.m. ET. “The Muscle to Move to the Clinic” event will focus on Dyne’s co-lead development programs for rare muscle diseases, myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1) and Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

The program will feature presentations, discussion and Q&A with the following speakers:

Valeria Sansone, M.D., Ph.D., Clinical and Scientific Director, Clinical Center NeMO, Milan; Associate Professor of Neurology, University of Milan

John Day, M.D., Ph.D., Professor of Neurology and Pediatrics, and Director of the Neuromuscular Division, Stanford Neuroscience Health Center

Joshua Brumm, President and Chief Executive Officer: Dyne’s mission, key program updates and milestones

Dyne’s mission, key program updates and milestones Oxana Beskrovnaya, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer: FORCE™ platform and review of preclinical data for Dyne’s DM1 and DMD programs, including new in vivo data presented during the World Muscle Society 2021 Virtual Congress and the 2021 Muscle Study Group Annual Scientific Meeting

FORCE™ platform and review of preclinical data for Dyne’s DM1 and DMD programs, including new in vivo data presented during the World Muscle Society 2021 Virtual Congress and the 2021 Muscle Study Group Annual Scientific Meeting Wildon Farwell, M.D., MPH, Chief Medical Officer: preparations for advancing both programs into the clinic and initial plans for clinical trials



A live webcast of the event will be available in the Events & Presentations page of the Investors & Media section of Dyne’s website and a replay will be accessible for 90 days following the presentation. An accompanying slide presentation will also be available. To register for the live webcast and replay, please visit: https://investors.dyne-tx.com/events/event-details/dyne-rd-day.

About Dyne Therapeutics



Dyne Therapeutics is building a leading muscle disease company dedicated to advancing innovative life-transforming therapeutics for people living with genetically driven diseases. With its proprietary FORCE™ platform, Dyne is developing modern oligonucleotide therapeutics that are designed to overcome limitations in delivery to muscle tissue seen with other approaches. Dyne’s broad portfolio of therapeutic candidates for serious muscle diseases includes programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1), Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD). For more information, please visit https://www.dyne-tx.com/, and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:



Dyne Therapeutics

Amy Reilly

areilly@dyne-tx.com

857-341-1203