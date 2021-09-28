Cytokinetics Announces Fourth Annual Communications Fellowship Grant Program Call for Proposals

Program to Provide $100,000 in Support of Communications and Outreach for Patient Advocacy Organizations Focused on Cardiovascular and Neuromuscular Diseases



Deadline for Applications is November 12th, 2021

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cytokinetics, Incorporated (Nasdaq: CYTK) today announced a call for proposals for the fourth annual Cytokinetics Communications Fellowship Grant program. The program awards five grants worth $20,000 each to patient advocacy organizations serving the amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), heart failure, hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM), or spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) communities, and is intended to support increased capacity in communications and outreach.

“We are proud to continue our Communications Fellowship Grant program in the coming year as further evidence of our commitment to the patient communities we serve,” said Mary Pomerantz, Cytokinetics’ Director of Advocacy. “Through these grants we hope to help address gaps in awareness and outreach as can be enabling patient advocacy organizations to elevate patient and caregiver voices as well as to engage new audiences.”

The goal of the Cytokinetics Communications Fellowship Grant program is to assist patient advocacy organizations in expanding their reach, awareness and community engagement by providing resources for new or crucial initiatives that would otherwise be challenging to implement. Funding from the Cytokinetics Communications Fellowship Grant program supports programming or personnel, depending on each organization’s needs. The recipients of the 2021 Cytokinetics Communications Fellowship Grants were The ALS Association Oregon and SW Washington Chapter, The ALS Association Massachusetts Chapter, Camp Taylor, Partnership to Advance Cardiovascular Health, and WomenHeart: The National Coalition for Women with Heart Disease.

Eligible organizations must have nonprofit organization status in the United States and serve the cardiovascular or neuromuscular patient communities in ALS, heart failure, HCM or SMA. The deadline to apply is November 12, 2021 and the grant recipients will be announced in January 2022.

Organizations applying for the grant are required to submit a proposal outlining what activities the Cytokinetics Communications Fellowship Grant program will support and the potential impact of the funding. Recipients are responsible for providing an outcomes report to Cytokinetics to measure impact at the end of the funding period. For more information on application criteria, and instructions for how to apply, visit www.cytokinetics.com/fellowship.



