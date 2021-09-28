nCino Appoints Seasoned Banking Technology Executive Anthony Morris as SVP of Global Banking Strategy & Customer Advisory

WILMINGTON, N.C., Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCNO), a pioneer in cloud banking and digital transformation solutions for the global financial services industry, today announced the appointment of Anthony Morris as SVP of Global Banking Strategy & Customer Advisory.



With more than 30 years of experience in the banking and software industries, Morris has successfully helped financial institutions around the globe define and deliver new operating models and practical transformation visions. As the Vice President and Global Head of Banking Go-to-Market at Salesforce for the past decade, Morris advised hundreds of bank customers on how to best leverage the cloud to deliver their digital transformation strategies across a variety of business lines, segments, and programs. In his new role at nCino, Morris will engage with nCino’s global bank customers and prospects to drive their adoption of the nCino Bank Operating System® and help refine go-to-market strategies to continue expanding the nCino ecosystem.

"Today, banks aren’t pondering if they should adopt cloud software, they want to know how and they expect the best cloud companies to help them define their transformation strategy,” said Josh Glover, President & Chief Revenue Officer of nCino. “Anthony has decades of experience working with financial institutions on their digital transformation programs and cloud strategy, with expertise across retail and commercial banking. His breadth and depth of experience and influential track record with financial institutions will further strengthen our ability to deliver transformational solutions to our customers around the world. We are thrilled to have Anthony onboard.”

“I’ve admired nCino for a long time as a partner while at Salesforce and am elated to now be an official member of the team,” added Morris. “COVID-19 has made it clear that every financial institution must digitally transform, and no other company is transforming this industry the way nCino is. I look forward to helping them continue to grow and build upon their strong reputation as a trusted partner to financial institutions of all sizes around the globe.”

nCino (NASDAQ: NCNO) is the worldwide leader in cloud banking. The nCino Bank Operating System® empowers financial institutions with scalable technology to help them achieve revenue growth, greater efficiency, cost savings and regulatory compliance. In a digital-first world, nCino's single digital platform enhances the employee and client experience to enable financial institutions to more effectively onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, and open deposit and other accounts across lines of business and channels. Transforming how financial institutions operate through innovation, reputation and speed, nCino works with more than 1,200 financial institutions globally, whose assets range in size from $30 million to more than $2 trillion. For more information, visit: www.ncino.com.

