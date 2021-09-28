Poor Integration Destroying the Benefits of Mobile Technology finds SOTI’s Global Report

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Poor integration is threatening businesses’ potential in a defining year for enterprise mobility, a new global research report from SOTI, has found. More than half (57%) of global enterprises have invested in mobile technology or mobile security in the last year, and more than two-thirds (67%) said the mobile technology their organization had invested in had provided a positive return on investment.



However, SOTI’s A Defining Year: State of Mobility 2021 Report found that 56% of enterprise leaders admit their technology is either only partially integrated or not at all which is holding their businesses back. The year 2021 has seen a mobility revolution, driving business growth and becoming a necessity to business continuity in the face of lockdowns and social distancing. The GSMA predicts that mobile operators will invest US$900 billion between 2020 and 2025 worldwide in upgrading their services to meet ballooning demand for mobile connections and technology.

SOTI’s global research has sought to understand the impact of mobile technology over the last year as well as how organizations can position themselves at the forefront of the post-pandemic mobile revolution. 1,400 business leaders were interviewed from enterprises in eight countries across three continents.

Mobile-Technology Investment in 2021: Seizing Opportunity or Just Surviving?

More than three quarters (79%) of enterprise leaders agree their organization’s C-Suite realizes the importance of mobile tech much more now than before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, indicating that it’s climbed up the boardroom agenda.

But, it hasn’t all been smooth sailing. More than half (56%) said that their organization’s portfolio of mobile devices has grown but managing the increased number of devices is proving difficult, indicating these businesses might not have the right device management technology in place – or they have nothing at all. In fact, many existing tools don’t adequately help organizations troubleshoot device issues or help to manage the devices. This leads to increased downtime, a loss in productivity and likely a loss in revenue as well.

Meanwhile, 45% say that their organization is not using mobile technology to help it adjust well to the challenges of the post-pandemic marketplace. The challenge for these companies is to fully integrate mobile technology into their core workflows to capitalize on the technology’s potential to provide flexibility and intelligence across the whole enterprise.

The scope of this challenge is revealed in the answers given about aspirations and goals for the near future. More than two-thirds (68%) agree that their company needs better business intelligence to navigate future unforeseen issues. Two-thirds (67%) also think they need better tools to diagnose issues before they become a problem. Almost half (43%) would like to improve their ability to monitor data analytics.

Planning For a Post-Pandemic Marketplace

The pandemic, lockdown and subsequent changes in consumer behavior have accelerated the digital transformation of business by up to six years. Businesses are faced with the prospect of a post-pandemic marketplace that is more fluid, more digital, more dynamic and marked by a rise in consumer demands.

The mobility revolution has scaled rapidly across all areas of businesses as they train for, adapt to, roll out and manage enterprise mobility. To prevent growing pains and ensure maximum uptime and productivity, as well as the best user experience, enterprises need to integrate and manage multiple form factors, operating systems and legacy systems. This is echoed in the findings, with enterprise leaders saying their companies need the following post-pandemic:

Better data analytics, troubleshooting and issue resolution — 69% Better business intelligence to help navigate future unforeseen issues — 68% Better tools to diagnose issues before they become a problem — 67% Improved security and user authentication across all mobile devices — 67% Ways to better manage their expanded portfolio of mobile devices — 56%

















Looking Towards the Future

In the immediate future, the recent pace of change looks like it will continue. Over the next 12 months, more than two-thirds (71%) of organizations are considering increasing their expenditure in mobile devices, systems and/or security, while more than half (56%) of organizations are considering increasing their expenditure on technology for better device and system integration and/or replacing legacy systems.

Shash Anand at SOTI, comments: Throughout the world, mobile and internet-connected technologies are even more integral to the way we live and the way we do business. For enterprises, this raises both a challenge and an opportunity. The challenge is to meet these changing customer expectations, adapt to an increasingly volatile socio-economic climate, and prepare for the future with the right technologies and the right customer experiences.

“The opportunity goes to the early movers – the ones who see mobility as an enabler, rather than an obstacle,” continues Anand. “But what these findings indicate is that there are still significant efficiency and cost gains to be made by better integrating these technologies into workflows, employee practices and the customer experience.”

The A Defining Year: State of Mobility 2021 Report can be downloaded here.

Report Methodology

1,400 interviews were conducted using an online methodology amongst IT decision-makers (Managers, Directors, Senior Management and C-Suite) working in any vertical in companies with 50 or more global employees across eight countries. All respondents are aged 18 and over. Fieldwork was conducted from July 22 to August 4, 2021.

Interviews with respondents were split across eight international markets as follows: USA (300 interviews), Canada (130 interviews), Mexico (150 respondents), UK (300 interviews), Germany (170 interviews), Sweden (100 interviews), France (150 respondents) and Australia (100 interviews).

