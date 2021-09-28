WWF-Canada launches 10-year plan to Regenerate Canada

Toronto, Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The latest UN IPCC report declared a “code red” for humanity and urged immediate and unprecedented action if we are to avoid the most serious consequences of the biodiversity and climate crises. Now, fresh off a federal election, WWF-Canada is answering the call with Regenerate Canada, a bold 10-year plan to fight both crises and reverse the path we’re on.

About Regenerate Canada

Canadians saw clear evidence of the “code red” across the country this summer in the form of deadly heat domes, wildfires and flooding. These and other climate disruption events are linked to the biodiversity crisis: WWF-Canada’s latest Living Planet Report Canada found that populations of at-risk species have declined 59% on average since 1970.

Over the next decade, drawing from scientific analysis and Indigenous guidance, all of WWF-Canada’s conservation efforts will drive toward three ambitious goals, designed to recover wildlife, fight climate change and get our future back on track. They are:

Restore at least one million hectares , regenerating lost complex ecosystems that provide essential wildlife habitat and capture carbon in nature.

at least , regenerating lost complex ecosystems that provide essential wildlife habitat and capture carbon in nature. Steward or protect at least 100 million hectares of vital ecosystems for wildlife and communities.

at least of vital ecosystems for wildlife and communities. Reduce carbon emissions by 30 million tonnes by supporting and implementing innovative nature-based solutions in carbon-rich habitats.

These goals are bold, because they have to be. The window to keep temperature rise below 1.5 degrees and avoid the extinction of at-risk species is closing, but there is still time to reverse the path we are on if we act now, with the right conservation actions in the right places. All the goals of Regenerate Canada are designed to work together so we can positively impact nature in the short term, while laying the foundation for long-lasting, meaningful change.

This message is the driving force of “irREVERSIBLE,” a national campaign launching today that aims to remind Canadians about two paths ahead of us, and the future we still have time to choose.

It comes at just the right moment: WWF-Canada Pulse Check 2021, a national survey conducted with Environics Research, shows that two-thirds of Canadians are pessimistic that anything can be done to reverse the path we are on. The poll also reveals that most Canadians are unfamiliar with key conservation practices that could offer solutions to the crises.

Megan Leslie, president and CEO, WWF-Canada says:

“Almost every day it feels like we hear about a new species at risk of extinction, or a new climate change-related catastrophe. It is easy to feel overwhelmed. It is easy to feel like there’s nothing we can do. It is easy to feel like we might as well give up and learn to live with the consequences. But the truth is that we can make a difference. We can change the trajectory of the planet. And, best of all, we know what needs to happen. There is still time. If we act now — with ambition, dedication and collaboration — we can reverse that course together. That’s why we’ve launched our new plan to Regenerate Canada, and our “irREVERSIBLE” campaign. And that’s why we’re asking people across the country to join us in making a difference for nature, for wildlife, for the climate and for people.”

About WWF-Canada Pulse Check 2021:

Topline results below. Full results available on request.

Concern about the future of the planet is high across the country.

An online survey of 1,076 Canadians conducted by Environics between August 3–13, 2021 had the following results:

67% of Canadians are pessimistic about the condition of the planet for future generations.

94% of Canadians are concerned about biodiversity loss.

88% of Canadians are concerned about climate change.

Two-thirds of Canadians think climate change is at a crisis point (with 14% believing we are past that crisis point and beyond the point of change.)

Two-thirds of Canadians think biodiversity loss is at a crisis point (with 11% thinking we are beyond the possibility of restoring it).

A strong majority of Canadians are unfamiliar with terms such as “nature-based solutions,” “carbon sinks” and “Indigenous-led conservation,” and how they factor into the dual crises of biodiversity loss and climate change.

The majority of Canadians are unaware of the extent of the biodiversity crisis.

To book an interview with WWF-Canada President and CEO Megan Leslie, or for more information about Regenerate Canada, “irREVERSIBLE” and WWF-Canada Pulse Check 2021, please contact:

Rebecca Spring, senior communications manager, WWF-Canada, rspring@wwfcanada.org

Tina Knezevic, communications specialist, WWF-Canada, tknezevic@wwfcanada.org

About WWF-Canada

WWF-Canada is committed to equitable and effective conservation actions that restore nature, reverse wildlife loss and fight climate change. We draw on scientific analysis and Indigenous guidance to ensure all our efforts connect to a single goal: a future where wildlife, nature and people thrive. For more information visit wwf.ca.

Attachments