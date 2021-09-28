Outlook on the Containerized Data Center Global Market to 2026 - by Type of Container, Organization Size, Application, End-use Industry and Region

Dublin, Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Containerized Data Center Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global containerized data center market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 25% during 2021-2026. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, the analyst is continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



A containerized data center refers to a modular and portable data center pre-installed inside a shipping container. The containers, or pods, can house all the essential data center components, such as servers, racks, power, heating, cooling, networking, storage and computing devices. In comparison to the traditionally used data centers, they require minimal operational space, aid in managing heavy data traffic and act as a caching and data aggregation point between the users and the servers. As a result, they find extensive applications across various industries, such as banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), telecommunications, information technology (IT), defense, healthcare and education.



Significant growth in the IT industry across the globe represents one of the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market. With the widespread adoption of cloud computing solutions by organizations, there has been a substantial increase in the demand for portable and energy-efficient data centers with plug-and-play capabilities. In line with this, the increasing demand for edge computing and scalable data computing solutions is also driving the market growth. Furthermore, the sudden outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has further led to the utilization of digital banking solutions that are based on containerized data centers, thereby providing growth opportunities to the market players. Various technological advancements, such as the integration with the Internet of Things (IoT) and disaster recovery systems, are acting as other growth-inducing factors. Organizations are deploying containerized data centers to secure their data stored in disaster-prone areas and ensuring optimal performance without disturbing the core systems. Other factors, including the increasing demand for these data centers from the defense sectors, along with extensive research and development (R&D) activities, are anticipated to drive the market further.



Key Market Segmentation

The analyst provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global containerized data center market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2021-2026. The report has categorized the market based on type of container, organization size, application and end use industry.



Breakup by Type of Container

20 FT Container

40 FT Container

Customized Container

Breakup by Organization Size

Small Organization

Midsize Organization

Large Organization

Breakup by Application

Greenfield

Brownfield

Upgrade and Consolidation

Breakup by End Use Industry

BFSI

IT and Telecommunications

Government

Education

Healthcare

Defense

Entertainment and Media

Others

Breakup by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Eaton Corporation plc, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Comp, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., International Business Machines Corporation, Johnson Controls, Rittal GmbH & Co. KG (Friedhelm Loh Group), Schneider Electric SE and ZTE Corporation.



Key Questions Answered in This Report

How has the global containerized data center market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global containerized data center market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type of container?

What is the breakup of the market based on the organization size?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end use industry?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global containerized data center market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

