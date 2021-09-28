Global Commercial Vehicle Transmission Oil Pump and Transmission System Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Analysis

Dublin, Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Commercial Vehicle Transmission Oil Pump and Transmission System Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Offering, Oil Pump Product Type, Oil Pump Type, Transmission System Type, Vehicle Type, and Powertrain Type" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global commercial vehicle transmission oil pump and transmission system market is expected to grow from US$ 29,302.0 million in 2021 to US$ 44,394.08 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2021 to 2028.



Rapid technological advancements in automotive transmission systems by manufacturers are anticipated to boost the growth of the market. Furthermore, the market is expected to be driven by the increasing usage of continuously variable transmission (CVT) and dual-clutch transmission (DCT) technologies in manual and automatic systems due to the shift in demand for fuel-efficient products with higher performance. Many automakers are now offering intelligent manual transmission (IMT), which allows drivers to shift ratios without depressing the clutch. Owing to the rapid increase in demand for automatic cars, particularly in emerging nations such as China, India, Brazil, and Russia, the global electrical commercial transmission oil pumps and transmission system market is predicted to grow significantly. The surge in per capita disposable income and consumer spending is responsible for this massive demand. Furthermore, the market expansion is accelerated by technical developments and increased R&D activity. However, the presence of competitors providing less expensive products is a key stumbling block to the market expansion.



Various associations governing commercial vehicle transmission oil pump and transmission system market include the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM), Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), International Council on Clean Transportation (ICCT), and European Automobile Manufacturers Association (EAMA)

The key companies operating in the commercial vehicle transmission oil pump and transmission system market include Allison Transmission Holdings INC; BorgWarner INC; Chongqing Hanjiang Gear Transmission Co., Ltd; Daimler AG; Eaton Corporation; HYUNDAI TRANSYS; Mack Trucks; Scania; Sinotruk (Hong Kong) Limited; Jinan Transmission Division; Datong Gear Co., Ltd; Shaanxi Fast Auto Gear Co., Ltd; Volvo; Voith GmbH; ZF Friedrichshafen; Zhejiang wanliyang Co., Ltd; Scherzinger Pumpen GmbH & Co. KG; Fuxin Del Auto Parts Co., Ltd.; SLPT; Vitesco Technologies; SHW; and MAHLE GMBH.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6whhdd