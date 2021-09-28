Worldwide Bronchoscopy Industry to 2030 - Rising Prevalence of Respiratory Diseases is Driving Growth

Dublin, Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bronchoscopy Market by Product, Usability, Application and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global bronchoscopy market was valued at $2,558.21 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $4,880.72 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.30% from 2021 to 2030.



Bronchoscopy is a procedure to look directly at the airways in the lungs using a thin, lighted tube (bronchoscope). It is used in examining the trachea, windpipe, and lungs, and it mainly consists of a hollow metal tube or a thinner tube with attached fiberoptic or video camera for transmitting the image. Furthermore, bronchoscopes are primarily used for the assessment and management of multiple respiratory and airway diseases. Conditions such as blockages, chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases (COPD), bronchopulmonary hemorrhage, tumors, airway stenosis, and inflammatory conditions can be detected and diagnosed through these devices.



Furthermore, bronchoscopy is the most common interventional pulmonology procedures performed through the bronchoscope. Bronchoscopy can be performed through reusable bronchoscopes or single use bronchoscopes. Single use bronchoscope or reusable bronchoscope both are intended for use during endoscopic examination, diagnosis, and treatment of airways and tracheobronchial tree. The conditions such as COPD, tumors, lung cancer, airway stenosis, pneumonia, bronchitis, and other lung infections can be diagnosed through single use bronchoscope.



Factors such as increase in number of cases related to respiratory diseases, developments related to products improving reimbursement policies, and technological advancements further drive the market growth. For instance, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), in 2019, around 2.09 million cases of lung cancer were reported. Furthermore, this might increase the demand for minimally invasive procedures and thereby expected to boost the bronchoscope market growth. However, risk of contamination of devices may hinder the growth of the bronchoscope market.



The global bronchoscopy market is segmented on the basis of product, usability, application, end user, and region. On the basis of product, the market is categorized into endoscope, visualization and documentation systems, accessories, and other products. By usability, it is classified into disposable equipment and reusable equipment. On the basis of application, it is segmented into bronchial diagnosis and bronchial treatment. Furthermore, by end user, it is classified into hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers & clinics. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



Key Benefits

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global bronchoscopy market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided in the report.

Comprehensive quantitative analysis of the industry from 2020 to 2030 is provided to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

Extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps to understand the application and products of Bronchoscopy used across the globe.

Key market players and their strategies have been analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the market.

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3: MARKET LANDSCAPE

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.2.2. Top winning strategies

3.3. Porter's five force analysis

3.4. Top player positioning, 2020

3.5. Market dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Rising prevalence of respiratory diseases

3.5.1.2. Growing demand for minimally invasive surgery

3.5.1.3. Technological advancements in bronchoscopy

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.2.1. Dearth of trained physicians and pulmonologists

3.5.3. Opportunity

3.5.3.1. Growth opportunities in emerging markets

3.5.4. Impact analysis

3.6. Covid-19 Impact analysis on Bronchoscopy market



CHAPTER 4: BRONCHOSCOPY MARKET, BY PRODUCT

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.2. Endoscope

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3. Market analysis, by country

4.3. Visualization and documentation systems

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast

4.3.3. Market analysis, by country

4.4. Accessories

4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.4.2. Market size and forecast

4.4.3. Market analysis, by country

4.5. Other Products

4.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.5.2. Market size and forecast

4.5.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 5: BRONCHOSCOPY MARKET, BY USABILITY

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market size and forecast

5.2. Disposable equipment

5.2.1. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.2. Market analysis, by country

5.3. Reusable equipment

5.3.1. Market size and forecast

5.3.2. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 6: BRONCHOSCOPY MARKET, BY APPLICATION

6.1. Overview

6.1.1. Market size and forecast

6.2. Bronchial diagnosis

6.2.1. Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.2. Market analysis, by country

6.3. Bronchial treatment

6.3.1. Market size and forecast

6.3.2. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 7: BRONCHOSCOPY MARKET, BY END USER

7.1. Overview

7.1.1. Market size and forecast

7.2. Hospitals

7.2.1. Market size and forecast, by region

7.2.2. Market analysis, by country

7.2.3. Market size and forecast, by usability

7.2.3.1. Disposable Equipment

7.2.3.1.1. Market size and forecast

7.2.3.2. Reusable Equipment

7.2.3.2.1. Market size and forecast

7.3. Ambulatory surgical centers & clinics

7.3.1. Market size and forecast

7.3.2. Market analysis, by country

7.3.3. Market size and forecast, by usability

7.3.3.1. Disposable Equipment

7.3.3.1.1. Market size and forecast

7.3.3.2. Reusable Equipment

7.3.3.2.1. Market size and forecast



CHAPTER 8: BRONCHOSCOPY MARKET, BY REGION



CHAPTER 9: COMPANY PROFILES

9.1. AMBU A/S

9.1.1. Company overview

9.1.2. Company snapshot

9.1.3. Operating business segments

9.1.4. Product portfolio

9.1.5. Business performance

9.2. BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION

9.2.1. Company overview

9.2.2. Company snapshot

9.2.3. Operating business segments

9.2.4. Product portfolio

9.2.5. Business performance

9.2.6. Key strategic moves and developments

9.3. COOK GROUP INCORPORATED

9.3.1. Company overview

9.3.2. Company snapshot

9.3.3. Operating business segments

9.3.4. Product portfolio

9.3.5. Key strategic moves and developments

9.4. JOHNSON & JOHNSON

9.4.1. Company overview

9.4.2. Company snapshot

9.4.3. Operating business segments

9.4.4. Product portfolio

9.4.5. Business performance

9.4.6. Key strategic moves and developments

9.5. FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORPORATION

9.5.1. Company overview

9.5.2. Company snapshot

9.5.3. Operating business segments

9.5.4. Product portfolio

9.5.5. Business performance

9.6. HOYA CORPORATION

9.6.1. Company overview

9.6.2. Company snapshot

9.6.3. Operating business segments

9.6.4. Product portfolio

9.6.5. Business performance

9.6.6. Key strategic moves and developments

9.7. KARL STORZ SE AND CO. KG

9.7.1. Company overview

9.7.2. Company snapshot

9.7.3. Operating business segments

9.7.4. Product portfolio

9.7.5. Key strategic moves and developments

9.8. MEDTRONIC PLC. (COVIDIEN)

9.8.1. Company overview

9.8.2. Company snapshot

9.8.3. Operating business segments

9.8.4. Product portfolio

9.8.5. Business performance

9.9. OLYMPUS CORPORATION

9.9.1. Company overview

9.9.2. Company snapshot

9.9.3. Operating business segments

9.9.4. Product portfolio

9.9.5. Business performance

9.10. RICHARD WOLF GMBH

9.10.1. Company overview

9.10.2. Company snapshot

9.10.3. Operating business segments

9.10.4. Product portfolio

9.10.5. Key strategic moves and developments



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/35maai