Fertility Treatments Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030

The global fertility treatments market is expected to grow from $14.27 billion in 2020 to $15.74 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $21.7 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 8%.



The fertility treatment market consists of sales services and related products that are used in various applications to treat infertile patients. Fertility treatment is a medical procedure intended to increase the chances of conceiving a child.



The fertility treatment market covered in this report is segmented by product into reagents, equipment. It is also segmented by end-user into fertility clinics, hospitals, surgical centers, clinical research institutes and by patient type into female, male.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The high cost and low success rate of In vitro fertilization (IVF) treatment is a major factor that limits the growth of the fertility treatments market.In vitro fertilization is a fertilization process in which an egg is fertilized with sperm outside the body, in vitro.



In vitro fertilization (IVF) treatment costs differs in many countries due to the lack of refund policies.Moreover, insurance companies usually do not cover infertility treatments.



According to the American society of reproductive medicine, in the USA, the average cost of IVF cycle is $12,400 and the average cost of an IVF cycle using fresh embryos is $8,158 with median cost at $7,500.The rate of success of IVF treatments is only 28% to 35%, which decreases with the increase in woman’s age.



For example, for women, the success rate is 32.2% under 35 and 1.9% for women aged over 44. Thus, the high cost and low success rate of the IVF treatment restrict the growth of the fertility treatment market.



In April 2019, Silverfleet Capital, a European based company specialized in mid-market buyouts acquired Care Fertility for an undisclosed amount.Through this acquisition, Silverfleet Capital builds an extensive healthcare experience and aligns with its strategy of supporting companies with strong underlying dynamics of market growth.



Care Fertility, a UK based company, offers a range of fertility treatments with a personalized approach to patient care.



The growth in the median age of first-time motherhood combined with change in lifestyle increased the difficulty of conceiving, increasing the demand for fertility treatment.The median age of first-time motherhood has increased all over the globe due to late marriages, contraceptive techniques, and increase in number of women who prioritize their careers over starting a family.



According to statistics from the National Center for Health Statistics, the average age for having a first baby in the USA was 26.9 years, an increase from 22.7 years in 1980. In this scenario, a growing number of women are being opting for IVF treatments, which is expected to drive this market.



Development of new techniques to treat infertility using a human’s body is a key trend in the fertility treatments market.INVOcell is an IVF alternative that uses the woman’s body to support fertilization, thus eliminating the cost of a laboratory incubator.



The INVOcell device is placed with the eggs and sperm in the vaginal cavity, allowing for the stability of the natural environment, pH, and gas to help in fertilization.INVOcell, which is made in Medford, Massachusetts by INVO Bioscience, costs around $6,800 including medication.



Although IVF generated more quality embryos, the birth rates between IVF and INVOcell are similar. According to the journal of assisted reproduction and genetics, 12 out of 20 women gave birth to 15 babies in IVF including three sets of twins and 11 out of 20 women gave birth to 16 babies in INVOcell group including five sets of twins.



The countries covered in the market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

