Global Hammock Market (2021 to 2030) - by Type, Material, Sales Channel and Region

Dublin, Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hammock Market by Type, Material and Sales Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Hammocks are sling like structures made from fabric or from fabric rope woven in to a net. They are generally used for sleeping when outside in the wild and as a medium of relaxation on beaches or in the backyards of houses. The most commonly used material for making hammocks is polypropylene, followed by cotton and then other materials such as nylon, canvas, parachute silk, and others.



With more than three quarter of million hotels and resorts operating worldwide have boosted the demand for outdoor furniture including hammocks across the world. Moreover, the desire for travelling is rising, owing to increase in digital influence and surge in purchasing power of customers. As a result, with the growth of the travel industry, the hospitality industry is witnessing significant expansion simultaneously, which, in turn, augmenting the demand for essential hospitality needs, including hammocks. Furthermore, the hospitality industry is majorly about the experiences a customer has. Thus, the demand for luxurious hammocks designed with premium materials and highest comfort is increasing considerably. Thus, rapid development of the hospitality industry is propelling the demand for both mass and luxurious hammocks, thereby contributing toward the growth of the market.



The hammock market faces stiff challenge from the tents, which is better in terms of comfort and protection as compared to hammock. Furthermore, tents proves to be a better option when travelling in group or with pets. In addition, tents have better room space and maneuverability as compared to hammocks. It is pertinent to note that, campaigning with hammock is more sensitive to cooling from underneath, especially if there is wind. Even in 60-degree temperatures, convective air current heat loss can be significant under a hammock. As a result, high insulating material is required for underneath in addition to the conventional topside insulation to insulate the hammock which increases the weight. Also, some sleepers complain of banana bends and compressing at ends thus prefer tents. Thus presence of alternative such as tents restricts the market expansion.



Sustainability and environment friendliness is a growing concern amongst millennial shoppers. People want their products to be good for the Earth. This has created a demand for sustainable hammocks. They are made mostly from organic cotton, which is grown free from any harmful pesticides and chemicals. It is grown on soil on which crops are rotated, so the soil quality also improves tremendously. Organic materials are biodegradable and renewable, so they cause next to no harm to the environment. They are also soft, hypoallergenic, which means they will not harm the skin, and they are better overall. The polypropylene and nylon hammocks are recyclable, so they help reduce a lot of waste which is highly beneficial for the environment. The use of organic and recyclable material for the production of hammocks can help provide impetus to the market and augment market growth.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qhlney