Global Embedded Processor Market (2021 to 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

The global embedded processor market reached a value of US$ 21.1 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 7% during 2021-2026. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, the analyst is continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



An embedded processor is a microprocessor that is designed into the system of a device to control and perform multiple mechanical and electrical functions simultaneously. They are compact in size, consume minimal energy, and require other external components like peripheral interfaces and integrated memory to perform their designated functions. They are widely used in telecommunication systems, household appliances and consumer electronics such as wireless phones, digital cell phones, and cable modems.



The growing consumer electronics industry represents as the key factor that is influencing the market growth. This, coupled with the increasing penetration rate of the internet, is also impelling the demand for embedded processors. Moreover, mechanical systems in automobiles are gradually being replaced by electronic systems and the automotive industry is now employing embedded systems for various automation processes like wiper, airbags and anti-lock brake controls. This trend is consequently influencing the sales of these processors globally. Apart from this, several industries are adopting the Internet of Things (IoT) to improve their existing systems, which is expected to create a positive impact on the market growth. Additionally, technological advancements have led to the development of ultra-low power microprocessors with higher efficiency, integrated with Wi-Fi and internet capabilities, which is expected to create a positive outlook for the market further. Other factors contributing to the market growth include rapid urbanization, rising disposable incomes and increased focus on research and development (R&D) activities.



Key Market Segmentation

The analyst provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global embedded processor market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2021-2026. The report has categorized the market based on region, type, number of bits and application.



Breakup by Type

Microprocessor

Microcontroller

Digital Signal Processor

Embedded Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA)

Others

Breakup by Number of Bits

16 Bit

32 Bit

64 Bit

Others

Breakup by Application

Automotive/Transportation

Industrial Automation

Information and Communication Technology

Healthcare

Utilities

Others

Breakup by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Analog Devices Inc., Broadcom Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, Intel Corporation, Microchip Technology Inc, NXP Semiconductors N.V., ON Semiconductor Corporation, Renesas Electronics Corporation, STMicroelectronics N.V. and Texas Instruments Incorporated.



Key Questions Answered in This Report

How has the global embedded processor market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global embedded processor market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the number of bits?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global embedded processor market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



