Breathe Life Names Carlos Benfeito as Chief Technology Officer

MONTRÉAL, Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Breathe Life , the leading provider of hybrid life insurance distribution solutions for life insurance, today announced it has appointed Carlos Benfeito as Chief Technology Officer. In this role, he will lead the engineering team at Breathe Life with a focus on scaling, innovation, and client success.



Benfeito brings two decades of experience leading technology teams at both large insurance companies and agile startups in North America, including EIS Group, Element AI, Intact, and AXA. With experience as both an InsurTech founder and an insurance company technology executive, he has led multi-million-dollar initiatives, multi-disciplinary teams, and enterprise-wide strategies across functions, including AI Engineering, Technology R&D, Architecture, Software Engineering, and others.

“Carlos has the right combination of both hard and soft skills to help lead Breathe Life as we continue to grow,” said Ian Jeffrey, Chief Executive Officer of Breathe Life. “His strong technical background, executive experience, and proven track record will be an asset to Breathe Life as we look to rapidly scale our Hybrid Distribution platform to meet growing carrier demand and help close our industry’s persistent coverage gap. The stakes are high, and we are delighted to welcome Carlos to the team.”

“The insurance industry is undergoing a massive modernization period, and it’s a terrific time for technologists to apply their talents and drive innovation in an established industry,” said Benfeito. “This is my passion also, and I believe Breathe Life is the change agent this industry needs to transform. I look forward to working with our growing team on this transformational, once-in-a-generation market opportunity.”

Breathe Life delivers a hybrid distribution platform that provides advisors with a flexible and unified selling experience, gives carrier’s access to powerful data analytics, and ensures a modern buying experience for consumers that creates trust and long-term loyalty. The platform is used by life insurance carriers across North America as an essential part of their digital transformation strategy, increasing sales, reducing costs, and more efficiently converting leads to in-force policies.

Breathe Life is expanding its technical team and actively hiring for several roles, for more information please see: https://www.breathelife.com/careers/.