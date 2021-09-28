Alignment Healthcare Adds Abrazo Health and Carondelet Hospitals to 2022 Medicare Advantage Provider Network in Arizona

ORANGE, Calif., Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medicare Advantage company Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ: ALHC) today announced the addition of Abrazo Health, a greater Phoenix-based network of hospitals, emergency centers and physician practices, and Tucson-based Carondelet Health Network hospitals, emergency centers and physician practices, to its network starting Jan. 1, 2022. This agreement will expand access to care for Medicare-eligible beneficiaries in Arizona’s Maricopa and Pima counties, where Alignment is launching Medicare Advantage plan options in 2022.



“With two of the fastest-growing cities in the nation being in Maricopa County and large senior populations both in Maricopa and Pima, there is a demand for high-quality, coordinated care that better serves this vulnerable population,” said John Kao, founder and CEO, Alignment Healthcare. “By partnering with top local providers in Arizona, we further deliver on our mission to provide access to the highest level of care for seniors in 2022 and beyond.”

According to data from the U.S. Census Bureau, Buckeye and Goodyear are both among the country’s 10 fastest-growing cities with populations of at least 50,000, with Buckeye growing the fastest at 80% in the last decade.1

“Abrazo Health is recognized for delivering quality care and health outcomes,” said Brian Elisco, market CEO, Abrazo Health. “Compassionate care is a value we share with Alignment Health Plan, and we’re thrilled to expand access to our facilities to its members in the Valley of the Sun.”

Carondelet’s St. Joseph’s Hospital, St. Mary’s Hospital and Marana Hospital will also be joining the growing list of providers in Pima County.

“Carondelet has a long history of serving the greater Tucson area. We are pleased to have Alignment Health Plan as an option for those who choose Carondelet’s providers and hospitals,” said Monica Vargas, market CEO, Carondelet Health Network.

In October, nearly 1 million Medicare-eligible seniors in Pima and Maricopa Counties will be able to choose from Alignment’s HMO and PPO plans during Medicare’s annual enrollment period from Oct. 15 through Dec. 7 for coverage beginning Jan. 1, 2022. In addition to Abrazo and Carondelet’s network and resources, Alignment members will have access to popular benefits such as non-emergency transportation and virtual exercise classes, in addition to leveraging Alignment’s 24/7 ACCESS On-Demand Concierge service.

For more information, visit www.alignmenthealthcare.com .

About Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare is a consumer-centric platform delivering customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it most, the chronically ill and frail, through its Medicare Advantage plans. Alignment Healthcare provides partners and patients with customized care and service where they need it and when they need it, including clinical coordination, risk management and technology facilitation. Alignment Healthcare offers health plan options through Alignment Health Plan and also partners with select health plans to help deliver better benefits at lower costs.

About Abrazo Health

Abrazo Health includes Abrazo Arizona Heart Hospital, Abrazo Arrowhead Campus, Abrazo Central Campus, Abrazo Cave Creek Hospital, Abrazo Mesa Hospital, Abrazo Scottsdale Campus, Abrazo Surprise Hospital and Abrazo West Campus – along with freestanding emergency centers, primary care and specialty physician practices. For more information, visit AbrazoHealth.com.

About Carondelet Health Network

Carondelet Health Network includes Carondelet St. Mary’s Hospital, Carondelet St. Joseph’s Hospital, Carondelet Marana Hospital, Carondelet St. Raphael’s Emergency Center, Carondelet Holy Cross Hospital, Carondelet Neurological Institute and Carondelet Heart and Vascular Institute, as well as primary care and specialty physician offices. For more information visit www.carondelet.org.

1 https://www.azcentral.com/story/news/local/arizona/2021/08/12/2020-census-phoenix-now-fastest-growing-big-city-u-s/8108506002/



