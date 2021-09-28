BOXX Recognized as Leading Supplier of NVIDIA-Certified Systems

AUSTIN, TEXAS, Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BOXX Technologies, the leading innovator of high-performance computer workstations, rendering systems, and servers, today announced that its RAXX P4G data center platform has been validated as an NVIDIA-Certified system, along with five BOXX desktop workstations: APEXX S3, APEXX Denali, APEXX T3 & T4, and the APEXX W4L. All have successfully completed a rigorous suite of functional and performance tests with enterprise NVIDIA GPUs and NVIDIA Mellanox networking and have been evaluated by NVIDIA engineers for performance, functionality, scalability, and security. NVIDIA-Certified Systems deliver predictable performance, enabling users to quickly deploy optimized platforms for AI, Data Analytics, HPC, and other accelerated workloads.

“3D artists, architects, engineers, and other creators depend on BOXX to provide innovative, certified hardware solutions that maximize productivity and ROI,” said Bill Leasure, BOXX VP of Sales and Marketing. “Our expansive line of NVIDIA-Certified systems offers further assurance that BOXX is dedicated to rigorously-tested hardware purpose-built for your applications.”

The NVIDIA-Certified RAXX P4G data center system was tested for multi-node deep learning training performance, high bandwidth, and low latency networking, as well as accelerated packet processing system level security and hardware-based key management. RAXX P4G features up to up to eight, dual-width NVIDIA RTX GPUs, space for NVIDIA Sync II cards, a single socket AMD EPYC™ processor, and up to 4TB of RAM. The platform dramatically accelerates GPU rendering and look development in Autodesk Maya, DaVinci Resolve, Cinema 4D, V-Ray, Redshift and other professional applications.

As for desktop workstations in the NVIDIA-Certified systems program, each product is evaluated on its standalone performance with NVIDIA GPUs. All NVIDIA-Certified BOXX APEXX workstations are equipped with liquid cooling, plenty of hard drives, and other enterprise–class components.

Purpose-built for CAD applications like SOLIDWORKS, Autodesk Revit, and Inventor, as well as Autodesk 3ds Max and Adobe CC, the NVIDIA-Certified APEXX S3 workstation features up to two NVIDIA® RTX™ A6000 GPUs, 128GB of RAM, and an 11th gen, eight-core, Intel® Core™ i7 or i9 processor professionally overclocked to 5.3 GHz.

The NVIDIA-Certified APEXX Denali features up to two professional-grade NVIDIA RTX A5000 and A6000 GPUs, along with an AMD® Ryzen™ 5000 Series processor (16 cores/32 threads at 4.9GHz). Purpose-built for SOLIDWORKS, Autodesk Revit, 3ds Max, Maya, Arnold, Cinema 4D, Adobe CC, V-Ray, and other professional applications, Denali enables simultaneous multitasking without sacrificing efficiency or performance.

NVIDIA-Certified APEXX T-Class workstations (APEXX T3 and T4) also enable 3D content and motion media creators to simultaneously multitask without sacrificing efficiency or performance whether rendering complex 3D scenes, encoding, or powering simulation and analysis. APEXX T3 is equipped with either two NVIDIA RTX A5000 or A6000 GPUs, while the Avid-qualified APEXX T4 offers up to four A6000 GPUs. Both include a 64-core AMD Ryzen™ Threadripper™ processor and up to 256GB of system memory. Highly configurable, APEXX T-Class workstations deliver outstanding support for multi-threaded applications like 3ds Max, Maya, Adobe CC, Avid, DaVinci Resolve, Cinema 4D, and V-Ray.

Lastly, the NVIDIA-certified APEXX W4L workstation is equipped with four NVIDIA RTX A5000 or A6000 GPUs, along with a 28-core (56 thread) Intel® Xeon® W processor and 128GB of memory. APEXX W4L is purpose-built to accelerate content creation, rendering, and simulation using 3ds Max, Maya, Cinema 4D, V-Ray, and Redshift.

“BOXX is renowned for the innovative integration of only leading components and technologies, so NVIDIA GPUs are essential to our products,” said Leasure. “By achieving NVIDIA certification, we’re providing creators with further validation of our systems’ industry-leading performance.”

