II-VI Incorporated Wins Excellent Partner Awards from Sumitomo

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- II‐VI Incorporated (Nasdaq: IIVI), a global supplier of silicon carbide substrates and devices, today announced that it received two Excellent Partner Awards, from Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. (SEI), and its subsidiary, Sumitomo Electric Device Innovations, Inc. (SEDI), for their fiscal year 2020.



SEI and SEDI each announced their award, respectively, on September 8 and 15, 2021, in recognition of II-VI’s responsiveness and scalability, which contributed significantly to the expansion of Sumitomo’s business.

“II-VI is proud to receive these two awards from Sumitomo and would like to thank our teams for their dedication to excellence that made it possible,” said Dr. Chuck Mattera, Chief Executive Officer, II-VI Incorporated. “The awards reflect our strong partnership with Sumitomo and our ability to expand production capacity in response to their needs.”

“We are pleased to express our gratitude to II-VI for its notable contributions,” said Osamu Inoue, President and COO of Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. “We will continue to strengthen the partnership between our valued suppliers and the Sumitomo Electric Industries Group and strive to further mutually expand our business.”

II-VI and Sumitomo are also collaborating to establish a vertically integrated, 150 mm wafer fabrication platform to manufacture state-of-the-art gallium nitride (GaN) on SiC high-electron-mobility transistor (HEMT) devices that will enable next-generation wireless networks. II-VI’s leadership in 150 mm compound semiconductor manufacturing, combined with SEDI’s leadership in GaN RF device technology, will allow II-VI and SEDI to drive best-in-class performance, greater scale, and competitive costs for 5G RF solutions.

About II-VI Incorporated

II-VI Incorporated, a global leader in engineered materials and optoelectronic components, is a vertically integrated manufacturing company that develops innovative products for diversified applications in communications, industrial, aerospace & defense, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, consumer electronics, and automotive markets. Headquartered in Saxonburg, Pennsylvania, the Company has research and development, manufacturing, sales, service, and distribution facilities worldwide. The Company produces a wide variety of application-specific photonic and electronic materials and components, and deploys them in various forms, including integrated with advanced software to support our customers. For more information, please visit us at www.ii-vi.com.