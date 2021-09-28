AP Wealth Management Announces New Partners Clayton Quamme and Tom O'Gorman

AUGUSTA, Ga., Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AP Wealth Management, an independently owned and operated financial advisory firm based in Augusta, Georgia, announced new partnerships within the firm as well as recent Walton Award winners. Additionally, the firm continues its sponsorship of PGA Tour Champions golfer Scott Parel and is in the process of creating a space called The Treehouse at AP Wealth which includes a golf simulator and a comfortable meeting space for clients and their families.

FIRM EXPANDS AND ANNOUNCES NEW PARTNERS AND TEAM MEMBER

AP Wealth announced that current team members, financial advisors Tom O'Gorman and Clayton Quamme, CFP®, have been named partners at the firm. O'Gorman joined AP Wealth Management in 2016, bringing over 15 years of experience in the investment industry. O'Gorman advises clients from all walks of life - from retirees to business owners to those who have experienced unexpected changes in life. Following graduation from Fairfield University in Connecticut, O'Gorman began a career in corporate finance, working for Coca-Cola Bottling, Altria, and the former American Can Co. During that time, O'Gorman earned a double MBA in Finance and International Business from NYU's Stern School of Business.

"As fee-only financial advisors, we help clients make sound financial decisions in an uncertain world. As we focus on our clients' individual goals, rule #1 is that each client is unique, so their roadmap to financial success must be unique as well." Tom O'Gorman, Partner

AP Wealth Management

Quamme joined AP Wealth Management as a fee-only financial planner in 2019 bringing with him over a decade of experience as a financial planner and investment advisor. "I help clients simplify their financial lives. Personal finances are complicated to start with, so I work hard at focusing on and prioritizing the things they can do to improve their financial situation," said Quamme. Recently, Quamme was named to the Leadership Columbia County Class of 2022. The 10-month leadership development program, managed by the Chamber, is designed to educate and prepare community leaders who are committed to shaping Columbia County's future. The program features day-long sessions that cover various topics such as law enforcement, healthcare, education, and economic development.

Additionally, Mary Davis joined the client service team at AP Wealth Management earlier this year and brought with her over 25 years of experience in public and government relations, development/fundraising, and event planning. Davis earned her Bachelor of Arts Degree in Journalism and Public Relations from the University of Georgia.

COMMUNITY OUTREACH WITH WALTON AWARD

Annually, AP Wealth sponsors the Walton Award grant to an Augusta-area couple who exemplify the legacy and values of George and Dorothy Walton, a couple of the American Revolution, whose relentless efforts and generous service left a lasting mark on the state of Georgia and the Augusta area. This year, the award went to Phil and Marsha Jones, who chose to have the monetary donation presented to St. Luke's Methodist Church. The award recognizes a lifestyle of community service, selflessness, hospitality, courage, and devotion. Each year, the winning couple is invited to select a 501(c)(3) organization based in the CSRA to receive a monetary donation given in their honor.

Nominations for the 2022 Walton Award will be accepted from October 1st - October 31st, 2021. Those interested in learning more about the nomination process should email info@apwealth.com or visit www.apwealth.com.

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS SPONSORSHIP: SCOTT PAREL

AP Wealth Management also sponsors Augusta resident and PGA Tour Champions Golf Professional, Scott Parel. Although Parel didn't play college golf, he has shown much success on the PGA Champions Tour. He is a three-time champion on the tour and is currently ranked 12th in the Charles Schwab Cup Money List. "Scott and I are long-time friends, going back to our days at Augusta's Aquinas High School," said Pat Fair, AP Wealth partner. "We are very proud of what Scott has been able to accomplish in his career."

THE TREEHOUSE AT AP WEALTH PROVIDES GOLF SIMULATOR FOR CLIENTS

The AP Wealth team is excited to introduce The Treehouse at AP Wealth. The Treehouse is a unique venue that encompasses the entire 2nd floor of their office.

The professionally renovated space includes the following:

A state-of-the-art Golf Simulator with 37 courses, a Par-3 course, and multi-distance practice facilities with data analytics to improve your game

A comfortably furnished lounge area

A separate dining and bar area for small or large gatherings

A furnished outdoor covered patio

"We designed The Treehouse at AP Wealth to engage with current and prospective clients in a comfortable and relaxed setting. We are excited about building upon our relationships with our clients and their families outside of traditional financial meetings," said AP Wealth partner Gene McManus.

ABOUT AP WEALTH MANAGEMENT

AP Wealth Management is an independently owned and operated, Augusta-based financial advisory firm that serves as a fiduciary and has been helping clients, currently in 19 states, attain their financial goals and protect their wealth since 2011. They prioritize client objectives rather than institutional initiatives, and work in the best interests of their clients. With over 120 years of combined team experience, the firm is a SEC Registered Investment Advisor (RIA). Each advisor and team member possesses a vast breadth of knowledge and experience in investment management, financial planning, and tax and estate planning. For more information, visit www.APWealth.com.

