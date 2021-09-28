STACK Infrastructure Enables Industry-Leading Unimpeded Transparency

DENVER, Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STACK Infrastructure (“STACK” or the “Company”), the digital infrastructure partner to the world’s most innovative companies, today announced the launch of enhanced access to operational data that will empower clients to maintain a vigilant eye on their data center operation’s critical infrastructure monitoring and telemetry.



Using the latest in Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) technology, STACK has cleared the way for its clients to maximize their actionable intelligence by utilizing universally aggregated essential operational data across mission-critical hardware and power support systems in real time.

While many data centers provide access to raw telemetry and operational data, clients are typically left to create dashboards, visualizations, and reports on their own. Clients now have immediate and real-time access to native dashboards for effortless monitoring while also allowing clients the ability to create custom dashboards to empower them with greater visibility and control over their business-critical infrastructure.

“By combining STACK’s client portal and the comprehensive data center automation and telemetry within STACK’s facilities, our clients have gained industry-leading insight to their data center’s mission-critical hardware and power support systems,” says STACK’s CTO, Val Milshtein. “This actionable intelligence is essential to maintaining the performance required to execute their daily business operations and deliver a superior experience for end-users.”

From inception, STACK has promoted the transparency of its data centers’ raw operational data for its clients. With the growing requirements to achieve a constant flow of data in conjunction with the rapid growth of cloud-based IT infrastructure, the need to limit blind spots and potential points of failure within a digital infrastructure has become a rising focal point. Today’s hyperscale and enterprise data centers can have tens of thousands of control points that require real-time accuracy and organization that is delivered in a readily digestible fashion, which are now easily accessible through the use of STACK’s new client portal.

ABOUT STACK INFRASTRUCTURE

STACK Infrastructure is a leading provider of digital infrastructure to scale the world’s most innovative companies. The Company delivers an extensive geographic footprint spanning the United States and Canada and a comprehensive suite of data center and digital infrastructure solutions, including hyperscale campuses and build-to-suit data centers (“HYPERSTACK”), immediately available wholesale colocation and private data suites (“READYSTACK”), and powered shell options (“POWERSTACK”).

With a client-first approach, unparalleled existing capacity, and flexible expansion capacity in the leading data center markets, STACK offers the scale and geographic reach that rapidly growing hyperscale and enterprise companies need.

For more information, visit www.stackinfra.com, or follow us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Sammer Khalaf

press@stackinfra.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d52bb3fb-8504-474f-97e0-3b19ecc287a1